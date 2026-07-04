Omar Govt Under Fire Over Book Glorifying Terrorists, Separatist Leaders As 'Great Personalities' In J&K Schools

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir government has come under sharp criticism after the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Forum (JKPF) alleged that a book procured for government school libraries under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme glorifies separatist leaders and terrorists by portraying them as "great personalities" and "legends" of Jammu and Kashmir.

The controversy centres around the book titled Great Personalities and Legends of J&K (Series 4), published by Obrai Books Service and edited by Hilal Ahmed and Santosh Meena. According to JKPF, the publication was purchased during the 2025–26 academic session under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme and distributed to libraries in government and government-aided schools across the Union Territory.

The organisation has alleged that the book contains chapters on separatist and militant figures including Maqbool Bhat, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Masarat Alam Bhat, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Maulvi Mohammad Farooq, describing them as "great personalities" while presenting content that it claims is anti-India and misleading.

Addressing the media, Advocate Raghu Mehta of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Forum said the inclusion of such figures in a government-approved publication amounts to an attempt to influence young minds.

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According to Mehta, one chapter refers to Maqbool Bhat as "Shaheed Maqbool Bhat" and later as "Shaheed-e-Azam" and "Father of the Nation." He alleged that the book praises Bhat's role in creating guerrilla cells and describes Kashmir as "IOK" (Indian Occupied Kashmir), terminology that JKPF said is unacceptable and contrary to India's official position that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country.

Mehta further claimed the book describes Masarat Alam as a stone-pelter from childhood and refers to the Indian Army and security forces as "occupational forces," language he alleged promotes separatist ideology.

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"The book glorifies individuals who spent their lives working against the Government of India and sought the merger of Kashmir with Pakistan. Presenting them as role models for students is a massive blunder and a sin against society," Mehta said.

JKPF questioned how the publication received approval from the expert committee under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme and was subsequently procured for government schools.

The organisation has demanded the immediate withdrawal and seizure of all copies from school libraries, a high-level inquiry into the approval and procurement process, and strict action against officials and committee members responsible for clearing the publication.

The forum has also urged the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir to order criminal proceedings against those found responsible for approving and circulating the book.