On Camera: Speeding SUV Rams Into Bengaluru Kebab Shop, 3 Suffer Severe Burns

New Delhi: Three people suffered serious burn injuries after a speeding SUV crashed into a roadside kebab centre near Bannerghatta on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras, with footage of the accident now circulating on social media.

The accident occurred at Hommadevanahalli, where a Mitsubishi Pajero Sport allegedly travelling at high speed rammed into several motorcycles parked along the roadside before crashing into the Halevooramma Kebab Centre.

According to reports, the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to plough through the parked two-wheelers and smash into the eatery. The impact damaged the shop and sent several objects inside the premises flying.

Hot Oil Spills On Three, Victims Suffer Severe Burns

The collision caused hot cooking oil kept inside the kebab centre to spill onto people present at the premises. Three people, identified as Basavaraj, Munikrishna and Manjesh, sustained serious burn injuries in the incident.

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The injured were immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment and are currently undergoing medical care.

CCTV footage from the incident captures the SUV crashing into the parked motorcycles before ramming into the kebab centre. The impact sent people scrambling as objects inside the establishment were displaced. The footage has since surfaced on social media.

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Woman Driver Taken Into Custody

According to reports, the SUV bearing registration number KA-05-MR-3925 was being driven by a woman identified as Sajina Begum.

Following the accident, Bannerghatta police seized the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport and took the driver into custody. A case has also been registered at the Bannerghatta Police Station in connection with the incident.