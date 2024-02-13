Advertisement

New Delhi: Asian boxing champion Saweety Boora, who clinched gold at the highest levels of international competition, has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Boora, who was part of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, made the announcement alongside her husband and Kabaddi player Deepak Hooda during a ceremony in Haryana’s Rohtak. The event was attended by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Boxing champion Saweety Boora, husband cite admiration for PM Modi

In December last year, Boora and her husband joined the Congress leader as the yatra passed through Dausa. However, in a dramatic turn of events, Boora and Hooda have now aligned themselves with the BJP, citing admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies.

In a video released prior to the official announcement, Deepak Hooda expressed his admiration for PM Modi's initiatives, including the abrogation of Article 370, the construction of the Ram Temple, and the recognition of Chaudhary Charan Singh with the Bharat Ratna. He also lauded the government's efforts in bolstering the sports sector, citing increased facilities and budgets.

Boora, hailing from Hisar, emphasized her desire to embark on a political journey following her illustrious sports career. She highlighted PM Modi's role in elevating India's global standing and expressed her readiness to serve the nation under his leadership.

The duo's decision to join the BJP comes amid a wave of defections from the Congress party, with former minister Krishnamurthy Hooda, former MLA Azad Mohammad, and their supporters also crossing over to the BJP ranks.