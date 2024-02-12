Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

One Dead, Several Injured After Blast at Firecracker Unit In Kochi

Of the 15 injured, the condition of 2 is said to be critical.

Digital Desk
fire
(Representational Photo) | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Thiruvananthapuram: One person was killed and nearly 15 were injured after a blast at a cracker unit at Thripunithura in Kochi on Monday. If reports are to be believed, the firecrackers were stored for a temple festival. 

The impact caused damage to numerous houses within a radius of approximately 500 meters from the spot. 

Of the 15 injured, the condition of 2 is said to be critical. According to reports, the explosives were kept without proper authorization.
 

Published February 12th, 2024 at 13:10 IST

