Thiruvananthapuram: One person was killed and nearly 15 were injured after a blast at a cracker unit at Thripunithura in Kochi on Monday. If reports are to be believed, the firecrackers were stored for a temple festival.

The impact caused damage to numerous houses within a radius of approximately 500 meters from the spot.

Of the 15 injured, the condition of 2 is said to be critical. According to reports, the explosives were kept without proper authorization.

