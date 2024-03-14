Advertisement

New Delhi: A high-level committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday submitted its report on the feasibility of holding simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies across the country. The panel submitted the report, comprising 18,626 pages, to the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The report is an outcome of extensive consultations with stakeholders, experts and research work of 191 days, since its constitution on September 2, 2023, it added.

10 Big Takeaways From Kovind-led Panel on Simultaneous Polls

Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days in 2nd step.

For the first simultaneous polls, the tenure of all state assemblies can be for a period ending up to subsequent Lok Sabha elections.

In case of a hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh polls can be held for the remainder of a five-year term.

Synchronised polls for all 3 tiers of govt to improve governance architecture, in line with the quest of aspirational India.

Simultaneous polls can help realise aspirations of 'India, that is Bharat'.

Simultaneous polls to spur development process and social cohesion, deepen foundations of democratic rubric.

Simultaneous polls significantly enhance transparency, inclusivity, ease and confidence of voters.

EC to prepare a single electoral roll, and voter ID cards in consultation with state poll authorities for Lok Sabha, assembly, and local body polls.

Advance planning for equipment, manpower and security forces for holding simultaneous polls.

Separate elections cause a waste of resources, result in policy paralysis, and inflict a huge socioeconomic burden on the nation, besides developing fatigue amongst voters.



About Simultaneous Elections?

Simultaneous Elections (popularly known as One Nation, One Election) means holding elections to the House of the People, all the State Legislative Assemblies, and local bodies i.e., Municipalities and Panchayats, together.

Need for Simultaneous Elections?

Simultaneous Elections have been drawing the attention of political parties and their leaders, policymakers, academicians, industry leaders, businesses, citizens and others, for the reasons elucidated below:

Frequent elections burden the government exchequer with additional expenditure. If the expenditure incurred by political parties is also added,

these figures will be even higher.

Asynchronous elections cause uncertainty and instability, thwarting supply chains, business investments and economic growth.

Disruption of government machinery due to asynchronous elections causes hardship to citizens.

Frequent use of government officials and security forces adversely affects the discharge of their duties.

Frequent imposition of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) causes policy paralysis and slows down the pace of developmental programmes.

Staggered elections induce ‘voters’ fatigue’ and present a significant challenge in ensuring their participation.