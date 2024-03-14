×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 12:59 IST

One Nation, One Election: 10 BIG Takeaways From Kovind Panel Recommendations

Simultaneous Elections means holding elections to the House of the People, all the State Legislative Assemblies, and local bodies together.

Reported by: Digital Desk
One Nation, One Election: 10 BIG Takeaways
One Nation, One Election: 10 BIG Takeaways | Image:Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A high-level committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday submitted its report on the feasibility of holding simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies across the country. The panel submitted the report, comprising 18,626 pages, to the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The report is an outcome of extensive consultations with stakeholders, experts and research work of 191 days, since its constitution on September 2, 2023, it added. 

10 Big Takeaways From Kovind-led Panel on Simultaneous Polls

  • Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days in 2nd step.
  • For the first simultaneous polls, the tenure of all state assemblies can be for a period ending up to subsequent Lok Sabha elections.
  • In case of a hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh polls can be held for the remainder of a five-year term.
  • Synchronised polls for all 3 tiers of govt to improve governance architecture, in line with the quest of aspirational India.
  • Simultaneous polls can help realise aspirations of 'India, that is Bharat'.
  • Simultaneous polls to spur development process and social cohesion, deepen foundations of democratic rubric.
  • Simultaneous polls significantly enhance transparency, inclusivity, ease and confidence of voters.
  • EC to prepare a single electoral roll, and voter ID cards in consultation with state poll authorities for Lok Sabha, assembly, and local body polls.
  • Advance planning for equipment, manpower and security forces for holding simultaneous polls.
  • Separate elections cause a waste of resources, result in policy paralysis, and inflict a huge socioeconomic burden on the nation, besides developing fatigue amongst voters.     
     

About Simultaneous Elections?

Simultaneous Elections (popularly known as One Nation, One Election) means holding elections to the House of the People, all the State Legislative Assemblies, and local bodies i.e., Municipalities and Panchayats, together.

Need for Simultaneous Elections?

Simultaneous Elections have been drawing the attention of political parties and their leaders, policymakers, academicians, industry leaders, businesses, citizens and others, for the reasons elucidated below:

  • Frequent elections burden the government exchequer with additional expenditure. If the expenditure incurred by political parties is also added,
    these figures will be even higher.
  • Asynchronous elections cause uncertainty and instability, thwarting supply chains, business investments and economic growth.
  • Disruption of government machinery due to asynchronous elections causes hardship to citizens.
  • Frequent use of government officials and security forces adversely affects the discharge of their duties.
  • Frequent imposition of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) causes policy paralysis and slows down the pace of developmental programmes.
  • Staggered elections induce ‘voters’ fatigue’ and present a significant challenge in ensuring their participation.
Advertisement

Published March 14th, 2024 at 12:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Arjun Singh joins BJP

BREAKING: Disgruntled TMC

a few seconds ago
Representative

Japanese bonds surge

a few seconds ago
Pizza Delivery Boy Wins 5 Crore Lottery | Details Inside

Delivery Boy Wins 5 Crore

a minute ago
NTPC power projects inauguration

NTPC 400 bn generation

a minute ago
india latest news

India News LIVE: Supreme

2 minutes ago
Real estate

Foreign funds in realty

3 minutes ago
Notebook

Movies On First Love

4 minutes ago
Elephant slowly makes his way to a hospital bed to visit his suffering human caretaker

Elephant Visits Caretaker

4 minutes ago
Yuvraj Singh comments on MI removing Rohit Sharma as captain

Yuvraj not happy with MI

5 minutes ago
OpenAI

OpenAI new partnerships

6 minutes ago
Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

EC meet over Commissioner

6 minutes ago
Mike Tyson

Tyson trains to fight

10 minutes ago
MBA Student dies by suicide in college hostel room

MBA student suicide

11 minutes ago
Pakistan

Michael Kasprowicz in 'p

11 minutes ago
Changing weather

Health Tips

11 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

12 minutes ago
Bengaluru Shootout

Bengaluru Shootout

14 minutes ago
One Nation, One Election: 10 BIG Takeaways

One Nation, One Election

15 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fire Breaks Out in a House in Shahdara, Children, Adults Feared Trapped

    India News5 hours ago

  2. ED Raids Multiple Locations In Sandeshkhali Linked to Sheikh Shahjahan

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Ghazipur: 1 Killed, 6 Injured as Car Rams into Shops, Video Emerges

    India News5 hours ago

  4. Massive Fire Breaks Out at Commercial Building in Indore

    India News11 hours ago

  5. MHA to Set Up Helpline for Those Seeking Indian Citizenship Under CAA

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo