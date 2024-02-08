Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 13th, 2024 at 07:22 IST

Date turns into robbery: Man Thrashed, Robbed of Rs 75,000 By 3 in South Delhi’s Sangram Vihar

A date took an unexpected turn after a man was allegedly robbed for Rs 75,000 and beaten up by three men in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area.

Digital Desk
Making yourself visible online may subject you to unsolicited harassment from other users.
Date turns into robbery: Man Thrashed, Robbed of Rs 75,000 By 3 in South Delhi’s Sangram Vihar | Image:Adobe Stock Image
New Delhi: A date took an unexpected turn after a man was allegedly robbed for Rs 75,000 and beaten up by three men in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said on Friday.

The victim was befriended by one of the three accused in a dating app, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said that the matter came to the fore on December 11 when a 22-year-old victim informed them about the incident.

The victim told the police that he came in contact with a boy through a dating app a few days ago.

"On December 8, that boy called the victim to meet him in the Sangam Vihar area. In the afternoon, the duo met at the decided place and they went to another person," Chauhan said.

When he got intimate with the boy, suddenly two other people came and started a video recording. When the victim objected to it, the trio beat him up.

The victim further told the police that they snatched his mobile phone and compelled him to divulge the password of the phone and transferred ₹ 75,000 from his account, another officer said.

Chauhan said that a case of robbery was registered and an investigation was taken up.

He said with the help of technical surveillance, the police team managed to nab all the three accused from southeast Delhi on Thursday. Of them, two are identified as Abhishek Bhadana (23) from Haryana's Faridabad and Aman Singh (24) of Sarita Vihar.

The Delhi Police also issued an advisory and requested the people to be on alert while using social media apps.

"All should use online apps, social media platforms and fake websites keeping in mind the latest cyber cheat trend through which the people are being cheated on the pretext of multiple ways including dating, honey trap, extortion and sextortion," the advisory said.

"Keep your connections on social media and digital platforms limited to those whom you actually know. An unknown friend can be an enemy, like 'a wolf in sheep's clothes'. Report any unusual activity found in your account to your nearest Cyber Police Station and to the concerned portal," it said. (With inputs from PTI) 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 07:22 IST

