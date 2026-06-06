Online Trolling Ends in Tragedy: 23-Year-Old Goa Student Dies by Suicide After Garbage Video Goes Viral
A 23-year-old college student in Goa died by suicide after facing relentless online trolling and legal action over a viral video of him discarding trash.
- India News
- 3 min read
Goa: A 23-year-old college student from Goa has died by suicide following intense online trolling over a viral video that showed him throwing a bag of trash by the roadside. The tragic incident has reignited urgent conversations surrounding public shaming, social media toxicity, and the severe psychological toll of digital harassment.
The student, identified as Samuel Garvin de Braganca, passed away on Thursday night near Mapusa town in North Goa. While local police have launched an investigation into the matter, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has stepped in, directing officials to conduct a meticulous inquiry into the exact circumstances that led to the tragedy.
How a Viral Video Led to Legal Action and Distress
According to local authorities, Samuel allegedly shot himself inside the bathroom of his residence on Thursday night.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, his grieving family members revealed that the young man had slipped into deep depression after the video of him discarding waste surfaced online. The footage, captured by a bystander and uploaded to social media platforms, quickly drew widespread public backlash and severe criticism.
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The situation escalated further when a formal complaint was lodged against Samuel at the Mapusa Police Station regarding the incident captured in the clip.
Police Proceedings and Legal Charges Filed
A senior police official confirmed that an FIR had been registered against Samuel under Section 271 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a law that addresses negligent acts likely to spread diseases dangerous to life. Additionally, authorities booked him under specific provisions of the Goa Biodegradable Garbage Control Act.
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The official noted that Samuel had been summoned to the police station, where he was served a formal notice under the relevant legal framework. The case was moving through standard legal channels when the tragedy occurred.
Grieving Family Demands Accountability as CM Intervenes
Following the incident, Samuel's family rushed him to a hospital in Mapusa, where doctors tragically declared him dead on arrival. Now, his family is demanding strict legal action against the individual who recorded the video and published it online. They emphasized that the relentless cyberbullying and public humiliation that followed the video's release severely impacted the young student's mental well-being.
Addressing the media on Friday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant termed the loss of life as highly unfortunate. "I have instructed the police to conduct a thorough investigation," the Chief Minister confirmed.
Law enforcement authorities are actively examining every angle of the case, focusing on the sequence of events after the video went viral, the subsequent legal actions taken against the student, and the serious allegations raised by his family. The investigation is currently ongoing.
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