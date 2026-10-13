'Only Congress Knows How to Misuse Democracy': BJP Targets INDI Bloc Over SC Protest

Kolkata: West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday criticised the INDIA bloc's protest against the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accusing the opposition of misusing democracy and attempting to undermine constitutional institutions. Reacting to the INDIA bloc's protest, Ghosh alleged that Congress leaders had no faith in the Supreme Court and were attempting to intimidate the judiciary by marching towards it.

"They have no faith in the Supreme Court; instead, they are putting constant pressure on it and using intimidation tactics. They are threatening, bullying, and trying to weaken the very institutions that safeguard the nation," Ghosh told the reporters. Commenting on the INDIA bloc's march to the Supreme Court, Ghosh said the opposition claimed that democracy had ended in the country but continued to criticise the government, the Prime Minister, the Home Minister and the judiciary.

"They (the opposition) claim that democracy has ended in the country, and every day they hurl abuses at the government, the Supreme Court, the Prime Minister, and the Home Minister. They even went to the Supreme Court seeking a resolution, which the public is witnessing. Misusing democracy in this manner is something only the Congress party does, and they will face the consequences for it," Ghosh added.

On Monday, INDIA bloc leaders and supporters, led by Rahul Gandhi, marched through Barakhamba Road towards the Supreme Court of India, over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The march culminated in 11 opposition leaders filing a petition in the apex court challenging the manner in which the Election Commission had taken decisions relating to the SIR of electoral rolls.

Advertisement

Referring to the ongoing Durga Puja festivities, the minister said that people were celebrating the festival while opposition leaders were creating a disturbance. He added that the people would hold them accountable for their actions. Ghosh also criticised Banerjee over her reported remarks on using the old voter list for the upcoming elections in West Bengal, alleging that she wanted to rely on a voter list, officers and police of her choice to return to power.

"She wants her voter list, her officers, and her police; only then does she think she can win. That is not how democracy works," he said. Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said elections should be conducted using the existing electoral rolls until the names of all eligible voters are included in the lists, amid the Opposition's protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Advertisement