English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 14:44 IST

Ooty Turns into Iceland, Frost in Nilgiri as Minimum Temperature Drops Below 2.5°C | PICS

Ooty, the popular hill station in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, saw the mercury drop below 2.5°C, with relative humidity recorded at 65 per cent

Srinwanti Das
Ooty, the popular hill station in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, saw the mercury drop below 2.5°C
Ooty, the popular hill station in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, saw the mercury drop below 2.5°C | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nilgiris: While North India continues to remain in the grip of cold wave, Ooty, the popular hill station in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, saw the mercury drop below 2.5°C, with relative humidity recorded at 65 per cent. Frost in surrounding areas of Ooty was also observed.

The hilly district of Nilgiri experiences frost every year from November to February. But this year, it started late in January due to stormy rains. Icy plains were observed in Ooty and surrounding areas like Kanthal, Pinker Post and Thalai Kunta.

Advertisement

Due to the severe cold caused by this frost, many people are not able to come out of their houses in the morning.

A white carpet was seen on the green lawns and an ice sheet was observed on vehicles. The cold in the village, situated in the upper reaches of Tamil Nadu, sent the locals, unaccustomed to such extremely low temperatures, scrambling for the warmer indoors while throwing life out of gear. Large patches of grasslands in the Nilgiris district appeared to be something akin to a wonderland, with fresh dew drops, often called white frost, carpeting the green grass.

Advertisement

The white frost was noticed across several areas of the popular hill station, including Ooty Nagar, Thalikunda, HPF and Kanthal. Up to an inch of ice was found on parked vehicles, with residents complaining of experiencing problems trying to fire up their cars. According to local MeT officials, there has been significant variation in the day and night temperatures in recent weeks, with the maximum temperature hovering over 25 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Records Minimum Temperature of 4.3 Degrees Celsius

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 4.3 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The IMD has forecast a mainly clear sky during the day with maximum temperature likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius. The humidity was 97 per cent at 8.30 am.

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 14:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Top 5 banks offering lowest personal loan rates

    Web Stories9 minutes ago

  2. NCR, Bengaluru to drive future launches for Godrej Properties

    Business News10 minutes ago

  3. CM PUNK to be active on WWE television; Here's his exciting NEW ROLE

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  4. Live: Former J'khand CM Soren Produced Before PMLA Court in Ranchi

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. WATCH | Move over SUPERMAN, Aiden Markram takes a unique BIRDMAN catch

    Sports 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement