Operation Delta Hunt: Breakthrough Crackdown By Gujarat Crime Branch, 166 Illegal Bangladeshi Detained
The operation was led by JCP Sharad Singhal. When asked whether the action is in relevance with West Bengal’s mission to deport all immigrants, he told Republic, “This is a continuation of the mission. Even last year in Ahmedabad, such a major crackdown took place.”
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: In a major crackdown by the Gujarat Crime Branch in Ahmedabad, more than 300 suspicious Bangladeshi Immigrants are detained, out of them 166 are confirmed.
“Under the guidance of DCM Harsh Sanghvi, Operation Delta Hunt was conducted. Several teams were made, and we have detained 166 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. Mostly from Nichol, Odhav, Vatva, Isanpur, Sarkhej and other areas. Majorly, men were involved in labour-intensive activities while women were in the spa and prostitution businesses," said Ahmedabad CP GS Malik. He visited the crime branch premises to review details of the case. During the visit, he interacted with illegal immigrants, asking about their whereabouts, how they entered the Indian territories and their profession.
The operation was led by JCP Sharad Singhal. When asked whether the action is in relevance with West Bengal’s mission to deport all immigrants, he told Republic, “This is a continuation of the mission. Even last year in Ahmedabad, such a major crackdown took place.”
According to the updated data, the division total of 95 women, 41 men and 30 children are confirmed illegal immigrants. They were found with forged documents. For further action, the protocol will be followed.
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After the legalities are completed in holding camps or detention centres, they will be deported. Central and state agencies are involved in this procedure.
Further financial transactions by these illegal immigrants are also under scrutiny. The money trail, the route of sending money, and the source back in Bangladesh – all these angles will be investigated.
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Major action has happened when the West Bengal government is resolute to ‘Detect, Delete and Deport’. Several holding-up camps are set up across the border of West Bengal. The state shares the longest border with Bangladesh, and the highest percentage of infiltration is observed.
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