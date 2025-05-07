sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Operation Sindoor | India Avenges Pahalgam Attack | India Strikes Pakistan | India Targets Terror Camps in PoK | Indian Action Against Pak | India-US Tariff Talks | IPL 2025 | India-UK Free Trade Agreement | Cong Gives Ammunition to Pak | CBSE Results 2025 | Nationwide Mock Drills |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Operation Sindoor: Mapping The Exact Terror Camps That India Targeted In Pakistan And PoK To Avenge Pahalgam Terror Attack

Updated May 7th 2025, 05:56 IST

Operation Sindoor: Mapping The Exact Terror Camps That India Targeted In Pakistan And PoK To Avenge Pahalgam Terror Attack

India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7th 2025 in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Follow: Google News Icon
India's targets within Pakistan and PoK
India's targets within Pakistan and PoK | Image: Republic

India in the early hours of 7th May 2025, struck back hard against Pakistan to retaliate against the barbaric Pahalgam terror attacks which saw 26 Indian civilians lose their lives. Following the terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor to retaliate against the forces of terrorism that Pakistan was harboring within it's borders. India launched massive air strikes on nine terrorist launch pads within Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in a joint operation by the Indian Armed forces. 

Mapping The 9 Terror Camps That India Destroyed In Precision Rocket Strikes

Following the massive joint operation by the Indian Armed Forces, here is a list of the exact terror camps that were targeted under Operation Sindoor- 

1) Bahawalpur, located around 100 Km from International Boundary, was the Headquarters of JeM.

2) Muridke, 30 Km from border opposite Samba. LeT camp.
Terrorists of 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

3) Gulpur, 35 Km from LoC Poonch-Rajauri. 
Roots of attacks in Poonch on 20 April 2023, and attack on innocent pilgrims travelling in a bus in June 24 were conducted by these terrorists.

4) LeT Camp Sawai. 30Km inside POJK Tangdhar Sector.
Roots of following terror attacks:
Sonmarg on 20 October 24, Gulmarg on 24 October 24 & Pahalgam attack on 22 April 25.

5) Bilal Camp, JeM launchpad.

6) LeT Kotli camp 15 Km from LoC opposite Rajauri. LeT bomber camp. Almost 50 terrorists capacity.

7) Barnala camp,  10 km from LoC opposite Rajauri.

8) Sarjal camp, JeM camp about 8Km from IB opposite Samba-Kathua.

9) Mehmoona Camp 15 Km from IB, near Sialkot,  HM training camp. 

Read More: Ops Sindoor: Fulfilling Promise To Hold Pahalgam Attackers Accountable

How The Indian Armed Forces Carried Out Operation Sindoor 

In a press release released by the Ministry Of Defense, The Indian Army along with the Indian Navy and Air Force carried out a series of air strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Following the attack, nine terrorist launchpads were eliminated in response to the barbaric terror attack which saw 26 Indian civilians lose their lives.

The Indian government and armed forces lived up to their word of holding those responsible for the attack accountable. A full briefing regarding the operation will take place later during the day.

Read More: India-Pakistan Crisis Intensifies: Understanding Operation Sindoor

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published May 7th 2025, 05:48 IST

Pakistan