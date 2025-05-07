Operation Sindoor: Mapping The Exact Terror Camps That India Targeted In Pakistan And PoK To Avenge Pahalgam Terror Attack

India in the early hours of 7th May 2025, struck back hard against Pakistan to retaliate against the barbaric Pahalgam terror attacks which saw 26 Indian civilians lose their lives. Following the terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor to retaliate against the forces of terrorism that Pakistan was harboring within it's borders. India launched massive air strikes on nine terrorist launch pads within Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in a joint operation by the Indian Armed forces.

Mapping The 9 Terror Camps That India Destroyed In Precision Rocket Strikes

Following the massive joint operation by the Indian Armed Forces, here is a list of the exact terror camps that were targeted under Operation Sindoor-

1) Bahawalpur, located around 100 Km from International Boundary, was the Headquarters of JeM.

2) Muridke, 30 Km from border opposite Samba. LeT camp.

Terrorists of 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

3) Gulpur, 35 Km from LoC Poonch-Rajauri.

Roots of attacks in Poonch on 20 April 2023, and attack on innocent pilgrims travelling in a bus in June 24 were conducted by these terrorists.

4) LeT Camp Sawai. 30Km inside POJK Tangdhar Sector.

Roots of following terror attacks:

Sonmarg on 20 October 24, Gulmarg on 24 October 24 & Pahalgam attack on 22 April 25.

5) Bilal Camp, JeM launchpad.

6) LeT Kotli camp 15 Km from LoC opposite Rajauri. LeT bomber camp. Almost 50 terrorists capacity.

7) Barnala camp, 10 km from LoC opposite Rajauri.

8) Sarjal camp, JeM camp about 8Km from IB opposite Samba-Kathua.

9) Mehmoona Camp 15 Km from IB, near Sialkot, HM training camp.

How The Indian Armed Forces Carried Out Operation Sindoor

In a press release released by the Ministry Of Defense, The Indian Army along with the Indian Navy and Air Force carried out a series of air strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Following the attack, nine terrorist launchpads were eliminated in response to the barbaric terror attack which saw 26 Indian civilians lose their lives.