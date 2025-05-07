Operation Sindoor: USA Closely Monitoring Situation As NSA Doval Holds High Level Talks With Marco Rubio

India hit back at Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack during the early hours of 7th May 2025 with a massive air strike. The operation which has been named Operation Sindoor, targeted 9 terrorist launch pads in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The air strikes that were carried out under Operation Sindoor were part of a joint operation by the Indian Armed Forces. Following the air strikes by India, there is currently heavy shelling and artillery firing in the border areas.

United States Keeping Close Eye On Operation Sindoor

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has engaged in high-level diplomatic communication with US NSA and Secretary of State Marco Rubio shortly after the launch of Operation Sindoor, according to the Indian Embassy. This direct contact between top security officials underscores the international significance of India's military action against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK.

Meanwhile, a US State Department spokesperson told ANI, "We are aware of the reports. However, we have no assessment to offer at this time. This remains an evolving situation, and we are closely monitoring developments." The diplomatic outreach appears aimed at explaining India's position while managing international response to the operation.

India Armed Forces' Massive Retaliation To Pahalgam Terror Attack

In a press release released by the Ministry Of Defense, The Indian Army carried out a series of air strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. The operation that was conducted jointly by the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy. Nine terrorist launchpads were eliminated by the Indian Armed Forces in response to the barbaric terror attack which saw 26 Indian civilians lose their lives.