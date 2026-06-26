Operation Tiger 3: After 6 MPs, 14 UBT MLAs Reportedly Hold Secret Meet With Eknath Shinde

A political shift is likely brewing in Maharashtra as reports emerge that 14 MLAs from the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena held a private meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The move which is being referred to as 'Operation Tiger 3,' comes after a previous shift where 6 MPs from the Thackeray camp switched their allegiance to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Hidden Meetings and Legislative Absence

The meeting reportedly took place at an undisclosed location on Thursday, involving 14 of the Thackeray faction's remaining 20 MLAs. Sources within the alliance indicated that Shinde’s absence from the state legislature on Thursday was due to his attendance at these discussions.

This development is part of a larger, ongoing struggle for control over the original Shiv Sena.

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Shinde's recent absence from three high-profile government programs had fueled rumors of an internal conflict within the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. He was absent from the unveiling of a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Badlapur, the Maratha king's birth anniversary celebrations at the historic Agra Fort, and the launch of the second phase of the Shivsrushti theme park in Ambegaon Budruk.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended all three events alone, adding weight to reports of a growing rift between the alliance partners, however, the latest development has thrown light on Shinde’ unavailability.

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Pressure on the Thackeray Camp

If these legislators decide to officially switch sides, it will further reduce Thackeray’s strength within the state assembly, taking their number MLAs to 6 from the current strength of 20. The timing is critical, as both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi are constantly maneuvering to consolidate their numbers ahead of upcoming legislative sessions and local elections.