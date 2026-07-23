'Don't Impose Conditions': Kiren Rijiju Hits Out at INDIA Bloc Over Stalled NEET Paper Leak Discussion

New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday accused the Opposition of fleeing from a discussion on the NEET paper leak issue, stating that INDIA bloc leaders began imposing conditions despite initially agreeing to a debate in Parliament.

Speaking to reporters, Rijiju pointed out that he had reached out to Opposition members across party lines to facilitate a structured debate. However, he claimed that as time progressed, the Opposition began offering "excuses" to stall proceedings.

"Today, we hoped to initiate a debate on the NEET exam paper leak. Yesterday, we held talks with several leaders from opposition parties, as well as leaders across party lines, and everyone agreed on finding a way forward. However, as time progressed, they began imposing conditions again and making various excuses. Still, by evening, we were hopeful of finding a resolution through discussions with the Congress and other Opposition colleagues, especially since the Prime Minister made it abundantly clear today that complete measures are being taken to safeguard the lives and security of students and youth, and that no laxity or compromise will be tolerated," Rijiju said.

The Union Minister added that any discussion on paper leaks in Parliament must encompass incidents across all states, rather than focusing solely on central agencies. "If a discussion takes place today, it should cover paper leaks across the entire country, as this is not limited to a single state. Paper leaks have occurred in several states, as well as through central examination agencies, and we should discuss all of them together. We conveyed this in both Houses of Parliament. The government deemed it necessary to present before the House and the nation all the steps taken following the NEET paper leak--including conducting re-examinations, declaring results without delay, and outlining preventive measures to ensure such incidents do not recur in the future," he added.

Weighing in on the issue, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey backed the government's stance, noting that top legal counsel would be engaged to ensure strict prosecution of the accused. "The PM clearly said that top lawyers will be hired against the 13 arrested people, and they should be given the harshest punishment. All parents want to send their children to top institutions believing they excel in studies, but some children want to use paper leaks as an excuse, trying to convince their parents that they are very good at studies but cannot compete solely because the paper gets leaked. If anyone wants to go to a medical or engineering college, or become an IAS or IPS officer, you must go through the door of education," Dubey said.

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The statements follow high drama inside the Parliament premises earlier in the day, where a direct face-off broke out between NDA and INDIA bloc MPs at Makar Dwar. While Opposition members protested against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy, NDA parliamentarians demonstrated against the Opposition's stance, accusing them of blocking debate and spreading misinformation.

Tensions flared when CPI(M) MP John Brittas was seen pulling a poster from the hands of BJP leader Arun Singh. With MPs from both camps standing face-to-face, Parliament security personnel formed a human chain to keep the two groups apart. Slogans were also exchanged between Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BJP leaders during the confrontation.

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Speaking on the clash, BJP MP Sambit Patra accused the Congress of evading debate, citing ongoing dialogues between senior BJP leaders, student groups, and activist Sonam Wangchuk over the past three days. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued his first formal response to the ongoing agitation, emphasising the importance of the youth's future and announcing the establishment of fast-track courts for paper leak cases.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote: "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared."

Reacting to the Prime Minister's remarks, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the central government, demanding the immediate dismissal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and an official apology to students.

Accusing the government of protecting those responsible for systemic failures, Gandhi posted on X: "You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most. You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system--and protected every person responsible for it."

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh also criticised the Prime Minister, writing on X: "The PM does not dare to stand up in Parliament, speak, and engage in serious debate like all his predecessors did when the occasion demanded. This morning, he has put out a social media post to show that he is concerned with the issues being raised by students across the country. Actually, the post demonstrates that he is shaken and rattled. Vote Chori, Seat Chori, Chanda Chori, Exam Paper Chori... the list goes on and on."