Advertisement

Guwahati: In a remarkable turn of events within the Assam Legislative Assembly, a resolution proposed by Opposition MLA Akhil Gogoi was subjected to ballot voting due to an unusual scenario of absenteeism on the treasury bench.

At approximately 11:15 am, Akhil Gogoi, representing Raijor Dal, introduced a resolution advocating for the declaration of Assam as a year-round cultivating State with constant water supply to the fields. During the initial voice vote, the chorus of 'ayes' surpassed that of 'nos,' indicating a majority in favour of the resolution, considering it was initiated by an opposition member.

Advertisement

Initially, Speaker Biswajit Daimary declared the ruling, but subsequent uproar prompted him to reconsider, leading to a temporary adjournment of the House for 10 minutes. Upon reconvening, despite the continued dominance of 'ayes,' the opposition demanded a division, necessitating a ballot vote.

Following procedural measures, ballot boxes were introduced into the chamber, intensifying the atmosphere as members from both sides meticulously assessed the attendance. Ultimately, the resolution met its demise with only 30 votes in favor and 39 against.

Advertisement

This marks a significant deviation from the norm, as it's the first instance in decades within the Assam Legislative Assembly where an Opposition-led resolution was subjected to ballot voting. The last such occurrence dates back 15 years when the Congress party, led by then Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, faced a similar challenge during its tenure.



