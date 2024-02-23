Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 16:46 IST

Opposition MLA's Resolution In Assam Assembly Leads To Unprecedented Ballot Vote

The resolution proposed by Opposition MLA Akhil Gogoi was subjected to ballot voting due to an unusual scenario of absenteeism on the treasury bench

Anirudha Bhakat
Opposition MLA's Resolution in Assam Assembly Leads to Unprecedented Ballot Vote | Image:Assam Legislative Assembly.org.
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Guwahati: In a remarkable turn of events within the Assam Legislative Assembly, a resolution proposed by Opposition MLA Akhil Gogoi was subjected to ballot voting due to an unusual scenario of absenteeism on the treasury bench.

At approximately 11:15 am, Akhil Gogoi, representing Raijor Dal, introduced a resolution advocating for the declaration of Assam as a year-round cultivating State with constant water supply to the fields. During the initial voice vote, the chorus of 'ayes' surpassed that of 'nos,' indicating a majority in favour of the resolution, considering it was initiated by an opposition member.

Advertisement

Initially, Speaker Biswajit Daimary declared the ruling, but subsequent uproar prompted him to reconsider, leading to a temporary adjournment of the House for 10 minutes. Upon reconvening, despite the continued dominance of 'ayes,' the opposition demanded a division, necessitating a ballot vote.

Following procedural measures, ballot boxes were introduced into the chamber, intensifying the atmosphere as members from both sides meticulously assessed the attendance. Ultimately, the resolution met its demise with only 30 votes in favor and 39 against.

Advertisement

This marks a significant deviation from the norm, as it's the first instance in decades within the Assam Legislative Assembly where an Opposition-led resolution was subjected to ballot voting. The last such occurrence dates back 15 years when the Congress party, led by then Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, faced a similar challenge during its tenure.


 

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 16:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

9 minutes ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

an hour ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

3 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

3 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

3 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

18 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

20 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

20 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

20 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

20 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

20 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

20 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

20 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

20 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony live: B-town A-listers will raise the curtain

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. Ranji Trophy: Musheer Khan leads Mumbai’s recovery with unbeaten hundred

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  3. LIVE | Protests Intensify in Sandeshkhali Amid Reports of Random Arrests

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. I Am Not Malala: Kashmiri Activist Yana Mir Slams Pakistan Propaganda

    Videos12 minutes ago

  5. Rohit Sharma praises emerging talent for shouldering responsibilities

    Sports 13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo