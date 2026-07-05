Orange Alert Issued as Rain Brings Relief to Delhi; Flight Operations Affected at IGI Airport

New Delhi: Delhi witnessed light drizzle and overcast skies on Sunday, bringing relief from the prevailing humid weather as the IMD issued an orange alert for the national capital.

However, the sudden weather change disrupted flight operations at IGI Airport, prompting authorities to issue an advisory for passengers.

In its advisory, the airport said flight services had been impacted due to inclement weather and urged passengers to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines before heading to the airport.

Further, passengers were advised to use the Delhi Metro instead of private vehicles, warning that heavy traffic and waterlogging on city roads could lead to delays in reaching the airport.

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The Delhi Airport also stated its on-ground teams were working with all stakeholders to minimise disruptions and ensure a smooth passenger experience.

Orange Alert Issued for Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for the national capital, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

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According to the IMD, a cloud mass moving from Bulandshahr and Greater Noida towards Delhi is expected to bring moderate rainfall, with wind speeds likely to range between 40 kmph and 60 kmph.

Authorities have advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel and remain indoors during periods of intense weather activity.

Monsoon to Remain Active Across North and Central India

The IMD also said monsoon activity is expected to remain vigorous over the coming days due to a well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal.

The weather agency has forecast widespread rainfall across large parts of the country, with central India likely to receive heavy showers over the next four to five days.