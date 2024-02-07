Advertisement

An orange alert has been issued for Himachal Pradesh as several parts of the state are likely to experience snowfall and rain in some parts over the next 48 hours.

According to the India Metrological Department, heavy rain and snowfall is likely at some places in Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Mandi, Shimla districts through January 30 to February 2. This will end the prolonged dry spell as fresh western disturbance is entering the state, IMD said.

“During the next five or six days right from tonight, there are possibilities of rain and snow in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh. The rain activity will start tonight. On January 31 and February 1, in the districts of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and Kullu, there are chances of moderate to heavy snowfall,” Sandeep Kumar Sharma, senior IMD Scientist told ANI.

"We have issued an orange alert for these areas. There are chances of rain and thunderstorms with lighting activities in districts of Kangra, Bilaspur and Shimla," he further said.

The scientist said that the weather activity will reduce after February 2 and another western disturbance is approaching from the next day onward. The temperature will remain above normal but it will decrease after the rain on February 3 and 4.

According to the official, a yellow alert for thunderstorms in the other parts of the state have also been issued. "The thunderstorm alert has been issued for today for Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, Shimla, Bilaspur, Mandi and Sirmaur. Further, for the districts of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu and Kinnaur orange alerts have been issued," he added.

