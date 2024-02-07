Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 18:21 IST

Orange, Yellow Alerts Issued For Himachal Pradesh as IMD Predicts Rain & Snowfall

An orange alert has been issued for Himachal Pradesh as several parts of the state are likely to experience snowfall and rain in some parts over next 48 hours.

Digital Desk
himachal
Image for Representational purposes only. | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

An orange alert has been issued for Himachal Pradesh as several parts of the state are likely to experience snowfall and rain in some parts over the next 48 hours. 

According to the India Metrological Department, heavy rain and snowfall is likely at some places in Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, Mandi, Shimla districts through January 30 to February 2. This will end the prolonged dry spell as fresh western disturbance is entering the state, IMD said. 

Advertisement

“During the next five or six days right from tonight, there are possibilities of rain and snow in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh. The rain activity will start tonight. On January 31 and February 1, in the districts of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and Kullu, there are chances of moderate to heavy snowfall,” Sandeep Kumar Sharma, senior IMD Scientist told ANI. 

"We have issued an orange alert for these areas. There are chances of rain and thunderstorms with lighting activities in districts of Kangra, Bilaspur and Shimla," he further said. 

Advertisement

The scientist said that the weather activity will reduce after February 2 and another western disturbance is approaching from the next day onward. The temperature will remain above normal but it will decrease after the rain on February 3 and 4. 

According to the official, a yellow alert for thunderstorms in the other parts of the state have also been issued. "The thunderstorm alert has been issued for today for Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, Shimla, Bilaspur, Mandi and Sirmaur. Further, for the districts of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu and Kinnaur orange alerts have been issued," he added.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 18:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Britannia Industries' near-term revenue, profit growth outlook modest

    Business News11 minutes ago

  2. Actor Vishal Addresses Rumours Of His Political Entry

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. Over 400 Resident Doctors in Pune to go on Indefinite Strike From Today

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Harda Fire: 11 Killed, 100 Injured, 60 Houses Gutted; 2 Arrested

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. Chamari Athapaththu opens up on her initial WPL auction snub

    Sports 19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement