Published 17:56 IST, August 30th 2024
'Our Phones Being Tapped': Himachal LoP Jairam Thakur Claims Sukhu Govt Conducting Surveillance
Himachal Opposition leader Jairam Thakur alleged that the Sukhu government is doing phone tapping of local BJP leaders in the state. CM Sukhu denied allegations
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Himachal Pradesh LoP Jairam Thakur claims Sukhu Govt conducting phone tapping on local BJP leaders | Image: Facebook
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:56 IST, August 30th 2024