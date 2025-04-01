'Over 1 Lakh Polluting Vehicles on Delhi Roads' – BJP Hits Out at Kejriwal Over CAG Report

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Sirsa on Monday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal , of permitting over 1.08 lakh vehicles to ply on city roads, despite each of them emitting carbon monoxide (CO) and hydrocarbons (HC) beyond the permissible limits. This, he argued, contributed significantly to the city’s deteriorating air quality.

In his statements, Sirsa also accused the Kejriwal government of corruption in the implementation of tenders for the purchase of CNG buses and the installation of anti-smog towers, alleging that Rs 87 lakh had been “wasted.” Additionally, he claimed that Rs 22 crore had been spent on a “missing” smog tower. These failures, he said, had directly contributed to the worsening air quality crisis in Delhi.

CAG Report Exposes AAP’s Failures in Pollution Control

The allegations came after a Comptroller & Auditor-General (CAG) report was presented in the Delhi Assembly. The report had audited the Kejriwal government's efforts to tackle air pollution. Sirsa, speaking after the report was tabled, highlighted several critical lapses and inefficiencies.

According to the CAG report, the AAP government had failed to control vehicular emissions effectively. The report criticized the lack of data on the type and number of vehicles on Delhi’s roads, preventing the government from creating targeted strategies to reduce emissions. It also pointed out a significant shortage of buses, exacerbating last-mile connectivity issues and pushing commuters to rely on personal vehicles, which only worsened pollution.

Sirsa later told reporters that the Delhi government had been informed of the need for 11,000 buses to address the transportation crisis, but instead, the fleet size was reduced by over 20%.

Irregularities in PUC Certificates, Diesel Vehicle Emissions

The CAG report raised alarming concerns over the Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates issued to vehicles. It revealed that in some instances, multiple vehicles were certified from the same testing centre at the same time, often within minutes of each other—a process that usually takes several minutes per vehicle. Between 2015 and 2020, nearly 4,000 diesel vehicles were found to have exceeded emission norms but were still certified as compliant. This allowed these vehicles to remain on the roads, worsening the air quality.

Lack of Data on Vehicle Emissions and Benzene Levels

The report also highlighted a serious lack of data regarding the emission loads of vehicles and the benzene levels at fuel stations, both crucial elements in controlling air pollution. The absence of such data rendered the government's pollution control measures ineffective, making it impossible to implement source-specific plans to combat pollution.

Poor Air Quality Monitoring and Data Gaps

Further concerns were raised about the Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s (DPCC) failure to record air quality data for as many as 16 hours a day, including the lead levels in the air. The absence of real-time pollutant source data led to skewed analysis, which undermined the effectiveness of pollution control policies.

The CAG report stressed that there was a “pressing need” for the Delhi government to take comprehensive action to address gaps in air quality monitoring and vehicular emission control measures.

BJP ’s Audit of AAP’s Governance

The CAG report was one of several audits commissioned by the new BJP government in Delhi, which had returned to power after winning 48 of the 70 Assembly seats in the February elections. The BJP had announced it would table 14 reports as part of an audit of the previous AAP administration. As of now, eight reports have been presented, including one related to the liquor excise policy scam that had rocked the AAP just before the elections.

The BJP’s sweeping victory came as a major blow to Arvind Kejriwal, whose party had won over 60 seats in the previous two elections. Kejriwal, along with his deputy, Manish Sisodia, lost their seats in the February polls. Both had also been jailed in connection with the liquor policy scam.

No Response from AAP