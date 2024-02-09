Over 60 MPs Retiring From Rajya Sabha | Full List Here

Advertisement

New Delhi: Over 60 Rajya Sabha MPs are retiring from the House. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday gave a farewell speech where he thanked MPs for their contributions.

He said senior MPs should be a guiding light for others and be an asset for the country.

"MPs retiring got a chance to be in old as well as new parliament."

He especially lauded former prime minister and Congress MP Dr Manmohan Singh for his contribution to the country.

"Want to remember Dr Manmohan Singh today, his contribution has been immense...For such a long time, the way he has guided this House and Country, Dr Manmohan Singh will always be remembered for it..."

Here's a list of MPs retiring with the expiration date of their term:

NCT Delhi- 27-01-2024

1. Narain Dass Gupta

2. Sushil Kumar Gupta

3. Sanjay Singh

Sikkim- 23-02-2024

1. Hishey Lachungpa

Andhra Pradesh- 02-04-2024

1. Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar

2. Dr CM Ramesh

3. Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy

Bihar- 02-04-2024

1. Aneel Prasad Hegde

2. Prof Manoj Kumar JKha

3. Ahmad Ashfaque Karim

4. Sushil Kumar Modi

5. Akhilesh Prasad Singh

6. Bashistha Narain Singh

Chhattisgarh- 02-04-2024

1. Saroj Pandey

Gujarat- 02-04-2024

1. Mansukh Mandaviya

2. Naranbhai J Rathwa

3. Parshottam Rupala

4. Amee Yajnik

Himachal Pradesh- 02-04-2024

1. Jagat Prakash Nadda

Karnataka- 02-04-2024

1. Rajeev Chandrashekhar

2. GC Chandrashekhar

3. L Hanumanthaiah

4. Syed Nasir Hussain

Madhya Pradesh- 02-04-2024

1. L Murugan

2. Rajmani Patel

3. Dharmendra Pradhan

4. Ajay Pratap Singh

5. Kailash Soni

Maharashtra- 02-04-2024

1. Vandana Chavan

2. Anil Desai

3. Kumar Ketkar

4. V Muraleedharam

5. Prakash Javadekar

6. Narayan Rane

Telangana- 02-04-2024

1. Joginipally Santosh Kumar

2. Ravichandra Vaddiraju

3. B Lingaish Yadav

Uttar Pradesh- 02-04-2024

1. Anil Aggarwal

2. Jaya Bachchan

3. Dr Ashok Bajpai

4. Dr Anil Jain

5. Kanta Kardam

6. Sakaldeep Rajbhar

7. GVL Narasimha Rao

8. Vijay Pal Singh Tomar

9. Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi

10. Harnath Singh Yadav

Uttrakhand-02-04-2024

1. Anil Baluni

West Bengal- 02-04-2024

1. Abir Ranjan Biswas

2. Subhaish Chakraborty

3. Mohammed Nadimul Haque

4. Dr Santanu Sen

5. Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Odisha-03-04-2024

1. Dr Prashanta Nanda

2. Dr Amar Patnaik

3. Ashwini Vaishaw

Rajasthan- 03-04-2024

1. Dr Manmohan Singh

2. Bhupendra Yadav

Jharkhand- 03-04-2024

1. Samir Oraon

2. Dhiraj Prasad Sahu

Kerala- 03-05-2024

1. Elamaram Kareem

2. Jose K Mani

3. Binoy Viswam

