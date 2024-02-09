Updated February 8th, 2024 at 14:21 IST
Over 60 MPs Retiring From Rajya Sabha | Full List Here
Over 60 Rajya Sabha MPs are retiring from the House. Check full list here
- India
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Over 60 Rajya Sabha MPs are retiring from the House. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday gave a farewell speech where he thanked MPs for their contributions.
He said senior MPs should be a guiding light for others and be an asset for the country.
"MPs retiring got a chance to be in old as well as new parliament."
He especially lauded former prime minister and Congress MP Dr Manmohan Singh for his contribution to the country.
"Want to remember Dr Manmohan Singh today, his contribution has been immense...For such a long time, the way he has guided this House and Country, Dr Manmohan Singh will always be remembered for it..."
Here's a list of MPs retiring with the expiration date of their term:
NCT Delhi- 27-01-2024
1. Narain Dass Gupta
2. Sushil Kumar Gupta
3. Sanjay Singh
Sikkim- 23-02-2024
1. Hishey Lachungpa
Andhra Pradesh- 02-04-2024
1. Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar
2. Dr CM Ramesh
3. Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy
Bihar- 02-04-2024
1. Aneel Prasad Hegde
2. Prof Manoj Kumar JKha
3. Ahmad Ashfaque Karim
4. Sushil Kumar Modi
5. Akhilesh Prasad Singh
6. Bashistha Narain Singh
Chhattisgarh- 02-04-2024
1. Saroj Pandey
Gujarat- 02-04-2024
1. Mansukh Mandaviya
2. Naranbhai J Rathwa
3. Parshottam Rupala
4. Amee Yajnik
Himachal Pradesh- 02-04-2024
1. Jagat Prakash Nadda
Karnataka- 02-04-2024
1. Rajeev Chandrashekhar
2. GC Chandrashekhar
3. L Hanumanthaiah
4. Syed Nasir Hussain
Madhya Pradesh- 02-04-2024
1. L Murugan
2. Rajmani Patel
3. Dharmendra Pradhan
4. Ajay Pratap Singh
5. Kailash Soni
Maharashtra- 02-04-2024
1. Vandana Chavan
2. Anil Desai
3. Kumar Ketkar
4. V Muraleedharam
5. Prakash Javadekar
6. Narayan Rane
Telangana- 02-04-2024
1. Joginipally Santosh Kumar
2. Ravichandra Vaddiraju
3. B Lingaish Yadav
Uttar Pradesh- 02-04-2024
1. Anil Aggarwal
2. Jaya Bachchan
3. Dr Ashok Bajpai
4. Dr Anil Jain
5. Kanta Kardam
6. Sakaldeep Rajbhar
7. GVL Narasimha Rao
8. Vijay Pal Singh Tomar
9. Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi
10. Harnath Singh Yadav
Uttrakhand-02-04-2024
1. Anil Baluni
West Bengal- 02-04-2024
1. Abir Ranjan Biswas
2. Subhaish Chakraborty
3. Mohammed Nadimul Haque
4. Dr Santanu Sen
5. Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi
Odisha-03-04-2024
1. Dr Prashanta Nanda
2. Dr Amar Patnaik
3. Ashwini Vaishaw
Rajasthan- 03-04-2024
1. Dr Manmohan Singh
2. Bhupendra Yadav
Jharkhand- 03-04-2024
1. Samir Oraon
2. Dhiraj Prasad Sahu
Kerala- 03-05-2024
1. Elamaram Kareem
2. Jose K Mani
3. Binoy Viswam
