Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi Police, on Sunday, arrested a 31-year-old woman for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery from her mother's residence. The act was allegedly committed due to financial distress and a perceived 'lack of love' from her mother, as stated by an officer on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh revealed that a complaint was filed on January 30 about a theft in a house located in Uttam Nagar. According to the complainant, a woman in a burqa entered the house at 2 pm, stole gold and silver jewelry, along with Rs 25,000 in cash, and departed by 2.30 pm.

Advertisement

An FIR under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code (theft in any building, tent, or vessel) was registered, initiating an investigation by multiple teams. The anti-burglary cell, after reviewing CCTV footage and analysing the crime scene, determined that there was no forced entry, and the almirah's door remained intact.

The DCP mentioned that a woman in a black burqa was identified entering the house. Subsequently, the investigation led to the arrest of the complainant's daughter, who confessed to the crime. Also, the stolen jewelry was recovered.

Advertisement

The officer stated that the accused revealed committing the theft due to feeling unloved by her mother, particularly in comparison to her younger sister. She cited financial burdens as a motive and admitted to stealing her sister's jewelry.

The accused, in January, requested her mother to help her relocate from Mohan Garden to Uttam Nagar. During the packing, she cleverly stole the keys to her mother's house.

Advertisement

Changing clothes in a public toilet, she went to her mother's house and allegedly stole the valuables. Later she also expressed sorrow about the theft, the DCP explained. The accused had sold the stolen ornaments to a local jewelry shop, according to the police.