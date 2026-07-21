'Oye, Aag Laga Do': Head Constable Injured, Police Vehicle Vandalised Near LIC Building as CJP Protest Turns Violent

New Delhi: Fresh visuals from near CP's LIC building show a police vehicle being vandalised during Monday's CJP protest in New Delhi, with protesters allegedly attacking police, damaging vehicles, and removing items from inside

Around seven police personnel were critically injured in the violence, while Head Constable Lal Singh suffered a severe elbow injury that required stitches.

In the clips, several protesters could be seen throwing stones and bricks in the direction of the LIC building, while another clip purportedly captured a voice in the background saying, "Oye, aag laga do" (Set it on fire).

Injured Head Constable Recounts Attack

Speaking to Republic, Head Constable Lal Singh described the violence that unfolded near the LIC building and said police personnel were attacked with lathis, sticks and stones.

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Lal Singh suffered a serious injury to his elbow during the clashes and required stitches.

According to him, the attackers also verbally abused police personnel and called them "goons" during the confrontation.

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The injured head constable alleged that the violence appeared to have been orchestrated, as groups targeted police personnel during the clashes.

In another disturbing clip, several protestors were collecting bricks and allegedly striking a wall near Jantar Mantar with wooden logs.

Over 50 Police Personnel Injured in CJP Protest

The violence broke out after thousands of CJP protesters allegedly attempted to march towards Parliament, resulting in clashes with security personnel.

According to Delhi Police, more than 50 personnel were injured during the violence, while medico-legal examinations of the injured officers were underway. Around 60 protesters were also reported to have sustained injuries during the clashes.

"During today's protest by CJP in the New Delhi area, the protesters displayed unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour. Despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued by the police, they refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force," Delhi Police said in a statement.

Police have also accused protesters of assaulting security personnel and damaging public property and government vehicles.

Police Scan CCTV Footage to Identify Alleged Rioters

Delhi Police are examining CCTV footage and videos recorded on mobile phones to identify those allegedly involved in the violence and vandalism. to identify those involved.

According to available information, investigators have secured around 40 video clips from the protest site.

Several individuals captured in the footage reportedly had their faces covered with handkerchiefs or pieces of cloth while allegedly breaking through police barricades and participating in the unrest.