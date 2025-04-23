Pahalgam Attack: Nagpur Woman Breaks Leg After Jumping From Hill While Evading Terrorists

Nagpur: In a bid to escape the ghastly terror attack when terrorists opened fire at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, a tourist from Nagpur Simran Rupchandani suffered a fracture in her leg after she jumped from a hill along with her family members.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a post on X stated, "A family from Nagpur was also there at the time of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Hearing the sound of the gunshot, they jumped from a hill. Simran Rupchandani fell and her leg was fractured."

Will Not Be Spared, Asserts PM Modi

Strongly condemning the cowardly terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X wrote, "I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected."

He added, "Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice…they will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger.”

PM Modi Cuts Short Saudi Arabia Visit: Sources

As per sources, PM Modi, who is on an official trip to Saudi Arabia, decided to cut short his state visit and return to India.

Besides, PM Modi skipped the official dinner hosted by Saudi Arabia. Sources said the PM, who was originally scheduled to return on Wednesday night, will leave for India tonight and arrive early Wednesday morning.

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah described the terror attack as ‘much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years.’

At Least 28 Killed