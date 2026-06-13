'Pained': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Expresses Grief Over Loss Of 5 IAF Air Warriors In Jorhat Crash

Jorhat: Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma expressed profound grief at the loss of five Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel in the tragic AN-32 plane crash in Jorhat on Saturday.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, “Pained by the loss of 5 brave Air Warriors of IAF in the AN 32 accident in Jorhat. The loss of Sqn Ldr Prashant Singh, Flt Lt Shubham Kumar, Sgt Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam in the line of duty is deeply unfortunate.”

“On behalf of the people of Assam, I offer my thoughts and prayers with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. The Government of Assam is in touch with the concerned authorities and is ready to offer any support and assistance,” Sarma added.