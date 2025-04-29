Pakistan Defence Minister Resigns To Fate, Warns Indian Military Incursion Imminent After Pahalgam Attack

New Delhi: Amidst escalating tension with India, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif's claim that a military incursion by India is imminent has raised eyebrows, with many wondering if this is a desperate attempt by Pakistan to deflect attention from its own role in supporting terrorism. The tensions between India and Pakistan have been running high since the deadly terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last week, which claimed the lives of 26 people and triggered widespread outrage in India. Meanwhile, the Pakistan's Defence Minister's remarks have left many wondering if the situation is spiraling out of control.

As the tension continues to grow, Asif's comments have been seen as a reflection of Pakistan's fear of India's growing military prowess and its inability to counter India's diplomatic efforts. In an interview with a foreign news agency at his office in Islamabad, Asif stated that Pakistan's military had briefed the government on the possibility of an Indian attack and that the country had reinforced its forces in anticipation of such an eventuality. "We have reinforced our forces because it is something which is imminent now. So in that situation, some strategic decisions have to be taken, so those decisions have been taken," Asif said, without elaborating on the reasons behind his assertion that an incursion was imminent.

The tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations have been running high since the deadly terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last week. The barbaric attack triggered widespread outrage in India and across the globe.

26 Lives Lost In Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Pahalgam terror attack was a barbaric act of terrorism that claimed the lives of innocent civilians. The attack was claimed by the Resistance Front, a local offshoot of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, and has sparked widespread outrage in India. The Indian government has taken strong measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 and closing the integrated Attari Check Post.

The attack has also led to a diplomatic row between the two countries, with India accusing Pakistan of harbouring terrorists on its soil. Pakistan, on the other hand, has denied any involvement in the attack, with some leaders attempting to deflect blame from Pakistan's role in supporting terrorism. However, India on Monday provided several solid evidence in support of the its claim that the barbaric attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam was sponsored and plotted by Pakistan.

Asif's Comments Reflects Pakistan's Fear!

Pakistani Defence Minister Asif's comments have been seen as a desperate attempt to deflect attention from Pakistan's own role in supporting terrorism. By claiming that an Indian military incursion is imminent, Asif is attempting to shift the focus away from Pakistan's own actions and onto India's alleged aggression. However, this tactic is unlikely to fool anyone, given Pakistan's history of supporting terrorism and its continued denial of any involvement in the Pahalgam attack.

His comments have also raised questions about Pakistan's military preparedness and its ability to counter an Indian attack. The defence experts questioned saying that if Pakistan is truly expecting an Indian incursion, why has it not taken more effective measures to prevent terrorism on its soil? However, the answer lies in Pakistan's own culpability in supporting terrorism, and its attempts to deflect attention from its own actions.

Not only this, Asif's statement also revealed the depths of Pakistan's trepidation in the face of India's resolute stance against terrorism, stressing the extreme fear of stern and aggressive action by India to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. The Pakistani defence minister's admission not only showcased the gravity of the situation but also betrayed Pakistan's awareness of its own culpability in harbouring terrorists, laying bare the existential concerns that drive its rhetoric and actions in this escalating conflict.