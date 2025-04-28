Several Tourist Hotspots In Kashmir Shut For Non-Locals Amid Heightened Security

Srinagar: The picturesque valley of Kashmir has been put under strict security lockdown, with 45 tourist destinations closed for non-local visitors amid heightened security measures. The decision to shut down these locations has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of tourists and locals alike. The closures are a direct response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of several innocent civilians.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has taken a series of measures to tighten security in the region, including the deployment of additional security personnel and the establishment of checkpoints at strategic locations. The closures are part of a broader effort to prevent any further incidents of terrorism and to ensure that the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack are brought to justice.

45 Tourist Destinations Marked Closed In Kashmir

According to information, the total number of destinations listed is 63, out of which 45 have been marked as "Closed" for non-locals. These closed destinations include some of the most popular tourist spots in Kashmir, such as Gurez Valley, Wullar Vantage Park, Yousmarg, Doodpathri, and Bangus Valley in north Kashmir. Similarly, in South Kashmir, destinations such as Aharbal Waterfall, Kousarnag, Sun Temple (Khirbal), and multiple points in Anantnag like Verinag Garden and Achabal have been closed.

In Srinagar city, many scenic locations like Dachigam National Park, Harwan Garden, and the Astaanmarg Paragliding Point have been declared out of bounds for tourists. The security forces have been deployed in large numbers to ensure that the closed locations are not accessed by tourists. The checkpoints have been set up at critical cut-off points, including Mughal Road, Sogam, Lalpora, Magam, and other strategic locations.

The officials have stated that the movement of people and vehicles is being closely monitored, and anyone found violating the restrictions is likely to face strict action. The authorities have ensured that the open destinations are heavily guarded, with police, CRPF, and QRT teams stationed at nakas and strategic points.

Rest 18 Destinations Remain Open To Tourists

While 45 destinations have been closed, 18 destinations remain open to tourists. These include popular spots like Gulmarg, Awantipora Temple Park, Kokernag Garden, and Shalimar Garden. The authorities have taken measures to ensure that these locations are well-guarded, and tourists can enjoy their visit without any concerns.

The closures are likely to have a big impact on the tourism industry in Kashmir. The valley is known for its breathtaking natural beauty, and the closure of popular tourist destinations is likely to affect the livelihoods of people who depend on tourism. However, the security concerns in the region cannot be ignored and government was bound to take stern steps.

The Pahalgam terror attack has thrown spotlight on the vulnerability of tourists in the region, and the authorities are taking measures to ensure their safety. The situation is likely to be reviewed based on evolving ground conditions, and the closures may be lifted once the security situation improves.

Check Areas Declared No-Go Zone For Tourists

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has declared several areas as no-go zones for tourists amid heightened security measures. A total of 63 destinations were listed, out of which 45 have been marked as "Closed" for non-local visitors. The closed destinations include:

In North Kashmir:

- Gurez Valley

- Wullar Vantage Park

- Yousmarg

- Doodpathri

- Bangus Valley

In South Kashmir:

- Aharbal Waterfall

- Kousarnag

- Sun Temple (Khirbal)

- Verinag Garden

- Achabal

In Srinagar city:

- Dachigam National Park

- Harwan Garden

- Astaanmarg Paragliding Point