'Pakistan Ka Airbase Khet Me Hai Kya': PM Shehbaz Sharif Faces Backlash Over Staged Pasrur Cantonment Visit | VIDEO

Day After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Adampur Airbase to boost morale after India's successful Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the Pasrur and Sialkot airbases, where he made claims about a supposed victory in "Operation Bunyan al-Marsoos" against India.

Sharif, accompanied by Army Chief General Asim Munir, addressed few hundred soldiers and some war tanks peddled his fake propaganda machine saying they "defeated" India, calling it revenge for the 1971 war.

A video of the visit went viral on social media, where Sharif was trolled for copying Modi's style of addressing the military.

One user sarcastically asked, “Is Pakistan’s airbase in a field?” while another commented, “They will do everything India does, even if they don’t have the resources.”

This is not the first time Shehbaz Sharif has been accused of copying Prime Minister Modi’s actions. When PM Modi chaired a meeting and announced the reconstitution of India’s National Security Advisory Board (NSAB) with former RAW chief Alok Joshi as the new chairman, Sharif followed suit by appointing Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik, the Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), as Pakistan's National Security Adviser.

Sharif has also faced criticism for other instances of mimicking Modi’s actions. For example, when Modi addressed a rally in Bihar’s Darbhanga after the Pahalgam terror attack, warning against Pakistani-sponsored terrorism, Sharif countered with a similar speech after addressing a military passing-out parade.

India’s Powerful Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor, launched by India on the night of May 6-7, was a direct response to the killings of 26 people in the Pahalgam terror attack. India’s armed forces targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, eliminating over 100 terrorists.

In retaliation, Pakistan attempted to strike several Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. However, the Indian armed forces launched a strong counter-offensive against multiple Pakistani military installations, including those in Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian.

India’s precise attack also targeted radar sites at Pasrur and the Sialkot aviation base, inflicting significant damage. Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif met with Pakistani officers and soldiers involved in operations during the ongoing military confrontation, and plans to visit other air and naval bases in the coming days.