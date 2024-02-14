Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir: Tensions escalated along the Jammu International Border as Pakistan Rangers initiated firing at Border Security Force posts in the Makwal area of Jammu. The exchange of fire is ongoing, with the BSF also responding with effective retaliation.

Pakistani forces broke out cross-border firing from their territory, targeting the BSF BOP (Border Outpost), with 13 Chenab Rangers of Pakistan involved in the incident. The situation remains volatile as both sides engaged in border aggression.



Sources in the Border Security Force told the Republic that the firing started at around 5.45 PM this evening as an unprovoked aggression from the Pakistan side. There was a heavy exchange of fire between the two sides for more than 25 minutes after which there was small firing.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. More details awaited…