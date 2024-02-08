Updated January 17th, 2024 at 19:12 IST
Pakistan's Anti-Ram Mandir Propaganda Exposed, Social Media Used For Falsehood
Reportedly, Pakistani social media accounts are actively sharing negative content about the Ram Mandir while simultaneously expressing support for it.
- India
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Ahead of the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22, Pakistan's propaganda against the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony has been exposed. According to an open-source intelligence report, the terror haven country is now using existing and newly created X accounts aiming to stir and anti-India sentiments.
It is found out that Pakistani Twitter accounts are actively sharing negative content about the Ram Mandir while simultaneously expressing support for it.
The report further revealed that following the announcement of the Ram Mandir inauguration, notable activities on social media platform X from Pakistan was observed. The Pakistani X users on the posts expressed views against the construction of the Ram Mandir while showing support for the Babri Masjid. False claims are being circulated via Pakistan X handles that Ram Mandir is being built three kilometers away from the Ram Mandir.
List of Pakistani social media handles which are involved in sharing falsehood
|1
|@Marsss1923
|2
|@monsterpaki
|3
|@AmirHas24513652
|4
|@GumNaam_PK
|5
|@Herodotus0304
|6
|@Herodotus0304
Pakistan a repeat offender
Published January 17th, 2024 at 18:23 IST
