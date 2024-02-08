Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22, Pakistan's propaganda against the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony has been exposed. According to an open-source intelligence report, the terror haven country is now using existing and newly created X accounts aiming to stir and anti-India sentiments.

It is found out that Pakistani Twitter accounts are actively sharing negative content about the Ram Mandir while simultaneously expressing support for it.

The report further revealed that following the announcement of the Ram Mandir inauguration, notable activities on social media platform X from Pakistan was observed. The Pakistani X users on the posts expressed views against the construction of the Ram Mandir while showing support for the Babri Masjid. False claims are being circulated via Pakistan X handles that Ram Mandir is being built three kilometers away from the Ram Mandir.

1 @Marsss1923 2 @monsterpaki 3 @AmirHas24513652 4 @GumNaam_PK 5 @Herodotus0304 6 @Herodotus0304

Pakistan a repeat offender

This is not the first time. Pakistan has a history of consistently engaging in the dissemination of propaganda against India. It has come to light that Pakistani X accounts are consistently involved in discussing the following hashtags.