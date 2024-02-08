English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 19:12 IST

Pakistan's Anti-Ram Mandir Propaganda Exposed, Social Media Used For Falsehood

Reportedly, Pakistani social media accounts are actively sharing negative content about the Ram Mandir while simultaneously expressing support for it.

Isha Bhandari
Pakistan's anti-India propaganda exposed
Pakistan's anti-India propaganda exposed | Image:Republic
New Delhi: Ahead of the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22, Pakistan's propaganda against the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony has been exposed. According to an open-source intelligence report, the terror haven country is now using existing and newly created X accounts aiming to stir and anti-India sentiments. 

It is found out that Pakistani Twitter accounts are actively sharing negative content about the Ram Mandir while simultaneously expressing support for it. 

X handles used by Pakistan to spread falsehood against India.

The report further revealed that following the announcement of the Ram Mandir inauguration, notable activities on social media platform X from Pakistan was observed. The Pakistani X users on the posts expressed views against the construction of the Ram Mandir  while showing support for the Babri Masjid. False claims are being circulated via Pakistan X handles that Ram Mandir is being built three kilometers away from the Ram Mandir

List of Pakistani social media handles which are involved in sharing falsehood

 

1@Marsss1923
2@monsterpaki
3@AmirHas24513652
4@GumNaam_PK
5@Herodotus0304
6@Herodotus0304

 

Pakistan a repeat offender

 

This is not the first time. Pakistan has a history of consistently engaging in the dissemination of propaganda against India. It has come to light that Pakistani X accounts are consistently involved in discussing the following hashtags.

 

 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 18:23 IST

