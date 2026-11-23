New Delhi: Indian security and intelligence agencies have detected suspected Pakistan-based intelligence operatives infiltrating around 13-14 private WhatsApp groups used by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), defence personnel and civilian officials, triggering a comprehensive security audit of social communication platforms.

The suspected infiltration has raised concerns over a targeted cyber espionage campaign aimed at gathering sensitive information from personnel associated with India's defence and security establishments.

According to officials, the Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIOs) allegedly gained unauthorised access to these WhatsApp groups using spoofed or compromised Indian mobile numbers. The operatives reportedly remained silent members of the groups, allowing them to monitor conversations and access documents and other information shared by participants without attracting attention.

The development came to light following intelligence inputs about the presence of suspicious individuals in multiple unofficial WhatsApp groups linked to defence and security personnel. One of the groups flagged during the investigation reportedly had a civilian member who was allegedly in contact with a Pakistan-based intelligence operative posing as a scientist from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

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Following the findings, a defence establishment under the Ministry of Defence issued an advisory to security and defence organisations, warning them about the suspected cyber espionage campaign and directing them to strengthen digital security measures.

The advisory, issued last week, was subsequently circulated to various defence and security establishments, including the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

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Security agencies have directed the concerned organisations to conduct a comprehensive audit of their WhatsApp groups and other social communication platforms. Administrators have been asked to verify the identities of all members and immediately remove unidentified or suspicious accounts.

Personnel have also been cautioned against sharing official, confidential or classified information through WhatsApp groups and other unofficial communication platforms.

How Pakistani Operatives Infiltrated WhatsApp Groups

Investigators suspect that the operatives used Indian mobile numbers that were either spoofed or compromised to bypass initial scrutiny and gain access to private WhatsApp groups.

Once inside, the suspected operatives allegedly operated as silent members, monitoring conversations and documents exchanged among group participants. Their limited or non-existent participation reportedly helped them remain undetected while accessing information shared within these groups.

The investigation has also highlighted concerns over the use of smuggled SIM cards by Pakistan-based intelligence operatives. Agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and police forces in border states, have previously busted several SIM-smuggling modules in which accused individuals allegedly acquired SIM cards in large numbers and transported them across the border.

These SIM cards are suspected to have been used by intelligence operatives to avoid attracting suspicion associated with foreign mobile numbers.

Earlier Espionage And Honey-Trapping Cases Under Scanner

The latest alert comes amid concerns over attempts by Pakistan-based intelligence operatives to target Indian defence personnel through online platforms and social engineering techniques.

Earlier this year, an espionage and honey-trapping module was busted after an Indian Air Force Wing Commander allegedly fell victim to an online honey-trapping operation. The suspected Pakistani operative reportedly posed as a woman seeking assistance from a qualified therapist.

During more than two months of online conversations, the officer allegedly shared sensitive information with the suspected operative, potentially compromising military assets.

The latest WhatsApp infiltration has further intensified concerns about the vulnerability of unofficial digital communication channels used by personnel associated with sensitive defence and security establishments.

Investigating agencies are examining the suspected infiltrated groups and suspicious mobile numbers to establish the identities of those involved and determine whether any sensitive information was accessed or compromised.