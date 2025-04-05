Palestinian National Symbol 'Keffiyeh' Takes Center Stage as CPI(M) Passes Resolution Condemning Israel’s Gaza Offensive

Updated April 5th 2025, 09:20 IST
In a display of solidarity, delegates at the 24th Congress of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) donned keffiyehs — Palestinian symbols of resistance — as they unanimously passed a resolution condemning what they called Israel’s ‘genocidal’ attacks on Gaza. “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan posted on X.
CM Pinarayi Vijayan and other CPI(M) leaders joined the chorus, visually reinforcing their support with keffiyehs and chants of “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” Vijayan later echoed the sentiment on social media, reiterating the party’s ‘unwavering support to Palestinian people’.
The resolution was moved by politburo member MA Baby and supported by G Ramakrishnan. It was unanimously adopted in the presence of all the delegates. The resolution demanded an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, while sharply criticising the BJP -led Central government for allegedly diluting India’s long-standing pro-Palestine foreign policy. CPI(M) leaders accused the Centre of aligning with Israel and rejecting India's traditional support for Palestinian.
“Israel launched a genocidal war on Gaza, Palestine after the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack. More than 50,021 Palestinians have been killed and thousands more injured in this barbaric onslaught,” the resolution read.
Hitting out at BJP-led central government, the CPI(M) resolution stated, “India voted against or abstained on UN resolutions demanding a ceasefire and condemning Israel. Such positions dented India’s credibility among the developing countries and it is now seen as an ally of Israel and the US.”
The 24th Congress of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) called upon the Indian people to stand firmly with the people of Palestine in their ‘just struggle for their homeland’.
Once worn by shepherds and farmers across the Middle East, the keffiyeh has evolved into a powerful symbol of Palestinian identity and resistance. Traditionally woven in black-and-white or red-and-white patterns with fringed edges, the scarf, also known as kufiyya or kaffiyeh, has got its political meaning in recent decades, particularly amid the Israel-Hamas war. Demonstrators at pro-Palestinian protests around the world have embraced the keffiyeh, draping it around their necks or using it to cover their faces in a show of solidarity. Beyond its original use, the keffiyeh is also worn in various styles, including as shawls and around the neck, making it an iconic symbol of protest culture.
