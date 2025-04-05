Palestinian National Symbol 'Keffiyeh' Takes Center Stage as CPI(M) Passes Resolution Condemning Israel’s Gaza Offensive

In a display of solidarity, delegates at the 24th Congress of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) donned keffiyehs — Palestinian symbols of resistance — as they unanimously passed a resolution condemning what they called Israel’s ‘genocidal’ attacks on Gaza. “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan posted on X.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan and other CPI(M) leaders joined the chorus, visually reinforcing their support with keffiyehs and chants of “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” Vijayan later echoed the sentiment on social media, reiterating the party’s ‘unwavering support to Palestinian people’.

All about the CPIM resolution

The resolution was moved by politburo member MA Baby and supported by G Ramakrishnan. It was unanimously adopted in the presence of all the delegates. The resolution demanded an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, while sharply criticising the BJP -led Central government for allegedly diluting India’s long-standing pro-Palestine foreign policy. CPI(M) leaders accused the Centre of aligning with Israel and rejecting India's traditional support for Palestinian.

“Israel launched a genocidal war on Gaza, Palestine after the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack. More than 50,021 Palestinians have been killed and thousands more injured in this barbaric onslaught,” the resolution read.

Hitting out at BJP-led central government, the CPI(M) resolution stated, “India voted against or abstained on UN resolutions demanding a ceasefire and condemning Israel. Such positions dented India’s credibility among the developing countries and it is now seen as an ally of Israel and the US.”

The 24th Congress of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) called upon the Indian people to stand firmly with the people of Palestine in their ‘just struggle for their homeland’.

What are Keffiyehs?