Paper Leak Crisis: In Open Letter To PM, Cockroach Janta Party Demands Rs 1 Cr For NEET Suicide Victims’ Kin & Dharmendra Pradhan’s Removal

New Delhi: In an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Cockroach Janta Party chief Abijeet Dipke on Friday demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide due to stress and uncertainty arising from repeated examination paper leaks and re-examinations.

Sharing the letter on X, Dipke urged PM Modi to intervene immediately, claiming that the country's education system was facing a deep crisis that was pushing students into despair.

What Dipke Said

In the letter, Dipke claimed that India had lost 11 students to suicide in recent weeks, with five such deaths allegedly taking place within the last 48 hours. He argued that repeated paper leak controversies and the prospect of re-examinations have intensified anxiety among students.

"The government must step in to provide immediate relief. We demand that your administration release a compensation amount of Rs 1 crore to all families who have suffered from a suicide due to the compounding crisis of paper leaks," the letter said.

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Dipke also said that many affected families had invested heavily in their children's education, often taking loans, and were now facing both emotional and financial devastation.

Demands Education Minister's Resignation

The Cockroach Janta Party leader renewed his demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accusing him of failing to address systemic issues in the education sector.

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According to the letter, the party has been campaigning for the minister's removal for over a month and has held protests across the country seeking accountability over examination-related controversies.

Dipke argued that retaining the minister despite recurring paper leak allegations sends a message that the government is unwilling to hold officials accountable.

Calls For Structural Reforms

Beyond compensation and ministerial accountability, the letter called for broader reforms in the education system.

Dipke alleged that recurring examination irregularities, administrative lapses and mounting academic pressure had eroded trust among students and parents. He urged the Centre to prioritise students' mental health and introduce measures to prevent future tragedies.

"We urge you to intervene immediately, prioritise the mental health and safety of our students and bring about the structural reforms needed to ensure that no more young lives are cut short by academic despair," the letter said.

Jantar Mantar Protest Planned

The letter also announced that students from across the country would gather at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi from June 20 onwards to press their demands.

Dipke said the protest would seek compensation for affected families, accountability for examination failures and reforms to restore confidence in the education system.

Paper leak allegations have triggered widespread political debate in recent years, with opposition parties and student groups frequently raising concerns over examination integrity, delays, cancellations and re-tests. Such incidents have often led to protests by students demanding stricter safeguards and accountability from authorities.

The Centre has maintained that it is taking steps to strengthen examination systems and curb malpractices through stricter laws and technological safeguards.