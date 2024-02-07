English
Updated January 25th, 2024 at 07:51 IST

Parents' Attempt to Cure Son's Cancer By Dipping Him in Ganga Claims 7-Year-Old's Life

As per eyewitnesses, the boy's parents kept chanting mantras on the banks of Har-ki Pairi while his aunt allegedly dipped him repeatedly in the Ganga river.

Digital Desk
Representative image of poisoning death.
Image for representative purposes only. | Image:PTI
Haridwar: A shocking incident unfolded in Haridwar where parents' superstitions led to the death of their 7-year-old child.

Police on Wednesday said that the boy was suffering from blood cancer and his parents took him to Har-ki-Pairi to cure his illness.

As per eyewitnesses, the boy's parents kept chanting mantras on the banks of Har-ki Pairi while his aunt allegedly dipped him repeatedly in the Ganga river ignoring his loud cries.

The bystanders tried stopping the woman but she refused to listen to them and the child died due to suffocation.

The incident was later reported to the police.

Bhavna Kainthola, SHO of the Har-ki-Pairi said that the family has been held for interrogation. She added that the family resided in Delhi.

 A case has been registered and an interrogation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

Published January 25th, 2024 at 07:51 IST

