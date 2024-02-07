Updated January 30th, 2024 at 22:46 IST
Pariksha Pe Charcha: Amitabh Bachchan Highlights PM Modi’s Insights on Handling Exam Pressure
Amitabh Bachchan took to social media platform X to share PM Modi's valuable tips on various exam-related issues.
New Delhi: In his annual Pariksha Pe Charcha programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with students, parents, and teachers, advising parents against treating their child's report card as a personal achievement. Following this, Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan took to social media platform X to share PM Modi's valuable tips on various exam-related issues. Big B Amitabh Bachchan highlighted the Prime Minister's insights on handling exam pressure, embracing healthy competition, recognizing the crucial role of teachers, and maintaining focus with a calm mind during exams.
Amitabh Bachchan’s post on Pariksha Pe Charcha
Amitabh Bachchan's posts on PM Modi's X updates covered a range of topics, including the significance of sports and fitness, making thoughtful career decisions, fostering an environment of trust, utilizing technology for exam preparation, and developing a solution-oriented mindset.
The actor's posts provide a comprehensive overview of PM Modi's messages during Pariksha Pe Charcha, offering valuable guidance to students navigating the challenges of exams and academic life.
“During Pariksha Pe Charcha our PM gave important tips to students on variety of issues relating to exams,” Amitabh Bachchan wrote.
Published January 30th, 2024 at 21:50 IST
