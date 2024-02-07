Pariksha Pe Charcha: Amitabh Bachchan Highlights PM Modi’s Insights on Handling Exam Pressure

Amitabh Bachchan took to social media platform X to share PM Modi's valuable tips on various exam-related issues. | Image: Facebook PM Modi

Advertisement

New Delhi: In his annual Pariksha Pe Charcha programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged with students, parents, and teachers, advising parents against treating their child's report card as a personal achievement. Following this, Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan took to social media platform X to share PM Modi's valuable tips on various exam-related issues. Big B Amitabh Bachchan highlighted the Prime Minister's insights on handling exam pressure, embracing healthy competition, recognizing the crucial role of teachers, and maintaining focus with a calm mind during exams.

Amitabh Bachchan’s post on Pariksha Pe Charcha

Amitabh Bachchan's posts on PM Modi's X updates covered a range of topics, including the significance of sports and fitness, making thoughtful career decisions, fostering an environment of trust, utilizing technology for exam preparation, and developing a solution-oriented mindset.

The actor's posts provide a comprehensive overview of PM Modi's messages during Pariksha Pe Charcha, offering valuable guidance to students navigating the challenges of exams and academic life.

Advertisement

T 4905 - During Pariksha Pe Charcha our PM gave important tips to students on variety of issues relating to exams .. topics as below



PM’s take on handling pressure and beating stress during exams:https://t.co/BUg9VXDKeC



On why healthy competition is good. This is what PM… pic.twitter.com/QG7WC1yqkw — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 30, 2024

“During Pariksha Pe Charcha our PM gave important tips to students on variety of issues relating to exams,” Amitabh Bachchan wrote.