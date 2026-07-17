Parliamentary Panel Defers Adoption of Report on Bill to Remove PM, CMs After Prolonged Detention

New Delhi: The Joint Committee of Parliament scrutinising a constitutional amendment bill that proposes the removal of the Prime Minister, Union Ministers, and Chief Ministers if detained for 30 consecutive days on serious charges has decided to postpone the adoption of its draft report.

The committee put the adoption on hold during its meeting on Friday after several members expressed the need for further deliberations on the provisions, according to panel chairperson Aparajita Sarangi.

The bill in question, known as the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, had seen the panel finalise five key recommendations in its draft report, which was recently circulated among members for review.

The deferral indicates that the panel is aiming for broader consensus before finalising its views on the sensitive legislation, which touches upon accountability mechanisms for the highest constitutional offices in the event of extended custody on grave charges.

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(With inputs from agencies)