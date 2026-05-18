Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Parliamentary Panel Summons NTA Chairperson Pradeep Kumar Joshi Over NEET Paper Leak

Parliamentary Panel Summons NTA Chairperson Pradeep Kumar Joshi Over NEET Paper Leak

The summons is tied directly to a comprehensive parliamentary review of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET-UG) 2026 paper leak case.

Avipsha Sengupta
Follow : Google News Icon  
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

In a major development surrounding the investigation into national examination irregularities, a high-level parliamentary panel has officially summoned National Testing Agency (NTA) Chairperson Pradeep Kumar Joshi. The summons is tied directly to a comprehensive parliamentary review of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET-UG) 2026 paper leak case.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
 

 

Published By:
 Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: