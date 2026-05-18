Parliamentary Panel Summons NTA Chairperson Pradeep Kumar Joshi Over NEET Paper Leak
The summons is tied directly to a comprehensive parliamentary review of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET-UG) 2026 paper leak case.
- India News
- 1 min read
In a major development surrounding the investigation into national examination irregularities, a high-level parliamentary panel has officially summoned National Testing Agency (NTA) Chairperson Pradeep Kumar Joshi. The summons is tied directly to a comprehensive parliamentary review of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET-UG) 2026 paper leak case.
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