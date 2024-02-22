English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 19:43 IST

Partial Restoration: Jammu-Srinagar NHW-44 Opened For One-Way Traffic Amidst Chaos

The closure of the Jammu-Srinagar highway has led to a surge in demand for alternative transportation, causing airfare from Jammu to Srinagar to skyrocket.

Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil
Partial Restoration: Jammu-Srinagar NHW-44 Opened For One-Way Traffic Amidst Chaos
Partial Restoration: Jammu-Srinagar NHW-44 Opened For One-Way Traffic Amidst Chaos | Image:Traffic Department, J&K
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Srinagar: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NHW-44) has been partially restored for one-way traffic after a complete blockage caused by landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones at various points between Nashree and Banihal.

J&K Traffic Police confirmed partial restoration of NHW-44, with clearance operations focusing on stranded vehicles between Nashree and Banihal. “The status of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NHW-44) at 1615 hrs. Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) partially restored single-way, only stranded vehicles between Nashree and Banihal are being cleared. Commuters are advised to follow lane discipline and drive cautiously as apprehension of shooting stones between Ramban and Banihal, "J & K Traffic Police Tweeted.

Advertisement

As a consequence of the blockade, numerous vehicles, particularly those transporting goods, found themselves marooned at different spots along the route between Jammu and Srinagar.

“Recent heavy rainfall led to occasional instances of stones tumbling down, mudslides accumulating, and waterlogging occurring at multiple sites between Nashri and Banihal,” said an official.

Advertisement

However, the plight of commuters along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway paints a picture of frustration and uncertainty. With the road frequently blocked due to landslides, mudslides and shooting stones, travellers find themselves at the mercy of unpredictable natural forces.

“As we join the convoy of vehicles inching forward, the relief is palpable. Leaving the blockade behind, our sights set on Srinagar, where the promise of a haven awaits,” said Farooq Ahmed, a stranded passenger.

Advertisement

“In this chilly winter, stranded in vehicles with little food supplies, every moment felt like an eternity. Now, as we're finally allowed to move forward,” another passenger.

Meanwhile, the closure of the aforementioned highway has led to a surge in demand for alternative transportation, causing airfare from Jammu to Srinagar to skyrocket.

Advertisement

As per airfare available on the internet, it indicates exorbitant rates, with fares reaching Rs 35,602 per passenger with AI 822 on February 23

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 19:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

2 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

5 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

5 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

21 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

21 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

21 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

21 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

a day ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

a day ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

a day ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

a day ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India vs England LIVE Stream: When & where to watch IND vs ENG 4th Test

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024 Opening ceremony: Know the date, time, and streaming details

    Sports 18 minutes ago

  3. Nagaland Lottery THURSDAY Result Today OUT- Check

    Info20 minutes ago

  4. Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Makers To Launch Trailer In A Graveyard

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  5. India vs England Live Streaming: When and where to watch the 3rd Test?

    Sports 26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo