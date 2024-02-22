Advertisement

Srinagar: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NHW-44) has been partially restored for one-way traffic after a complete blockage caused by landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones at various points between Nashree and Banihal.

J&K Traffic Police confirmed partial restoration of NHW-44, with clearance operations focusing on stranded vehicles between Nashree and Banihal. “The status of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NHW-44) at 1615 hrs. Jammu-Srinagar NHW (NH-44) partially restored single-way, only stranded vehicles between Nashree and Banihal are being cleared. Commuters are advised to follow lane discipline and drive cautiously as apprehension of shooting stones between Ramban and Banihal, "J & K Traffic Police Tweeted.

As a consequence of the blockade, numerous vehicles, particularly those transporting goods, found themselves marooned at different spots along the route between Jammu and Srinagar.

“Recent heavy rainfall led to occasional instances of stones tumbling down, mudslides accumulating, and waterlogging occurring at multiple sites between Nashri and Banihal,” said an official.

However, the plight of commuters along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway paints a picture of frustration and uncertainty. With the road frequently blocked due to landslides, mudslides and shooting stones, travellers find themselves at the mercy of unpredictable natural forces.

“As we join the convoy of vehicles inching forward, the relief is palpable. Leaving the blockade behind, our sights set on Srinagar, where the promise of a haven awaits,” said Farooq Ahmed, a stranded passenger.

“In this chilly winter, stranded in vehicles with little food supplies, every moment felt like an eternity. Now, as we're finally allowed to move forward,” another passenger.

Meanwhile, the closure of the aforementioned highway has led to a surge in demand for alternative transportation, causing airfare from Jammu to Srinagar to skyrocket.

As per airfare available on the internet, it indicates exorbitant rates, with fares reaching Rs 35,602 per passenger with AI 822 on February 23