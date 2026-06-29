Parts of Arunachal Pradesh ‘Occupied’ by China, Exclusive Photographs Accessed by Republic Reveals Massive Settlement

Fresh photographs accessed exclusively by Republic Media Network has once again brought to light massive Chinese settlement along the Indo-China border in Taksing circle of Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh. Reports suggest that at least, five strategic points, also considered Holy sites by the locals have been ‘occupied’ by the Chinese PLA.

This is not the first time that such incident has been reported from the Taksing circle, earlier too the issue was raised in the parliament by MP Tapir Gao, who represents the area. However, photographic evidence has emerged for the first time now.

As per reports and the locals, activities of Chinese PLA has increased manifold inside Indian Territory at border area of Taksing. As the matter came to the knowledge of the local herders, gatherers and hunters who often visit the high altitude areas, the NAH Welfare Society has recently written to the Deputy Commissioner of Upper Subansiri district apprising the situation.

Keru Chader, president of NAH Welfare Society said, “Our ancestral lands which were our hunting areas where we freely roamed and collected forest products few years back and our cattle grazing areas are now under the occupation of the Chinese PLA.”

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He further alleged, “In the last 10-15 years their activities at the border areas of Taksing circle has been increased manifold with an intention to occupy as many land as possible.”

Not just limiting itself to encroachment, the Chinese government has also taken up massive construction projects in the area. The construction of military camps, bunkers as well as civilian quarters is clearly visible in the photographs accessed by Republic Media Network.

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Locals have stated that this areas were earlier used as hunting areas for the local community of Arunachal and were cattle grazing areas as well.

The activities of the Chinese government and the PLA has increased particularly in the last 10-15 years in the border areas of Taksing circle.

“Recently it has come to light that areas which were with India till 2020 are now under the occupation of the Chinese PLA and they have set up Military camps and constructed well connected roads within last five years,” Keru Chader has alleged.

It has been learnt that at least five locations which both strategic and considered holy by the local Tagin community have been taken over by the Chinese PLA. These places are Oving (2445) in Asaphila area, Paniar (Chujarta area), Marpan (Marnafe), Potrang (Lake) and Tindingtang (TG).

It may be mentioned that earlier five boys who worked as hunter gatherers and collector of herbs went missing from this particular area of Upper Subansiri district in 2020 and were later found to be in custody of the Chinese PLA. They were later handed over to India.