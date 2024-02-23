Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 13:38 IST
Parts of Mumbai to Face Water Cuts on These Dates. Check List
The normal water supply to H-West ward is likely to resume after March 11.
India
1 min read
Mumbai: The water supply in parts of Mumbai will be disrupted between February 27 and March 11 due to maintenance work. Parts of BMC’s H-West ward, including Bandra, Khar and Santacruz, will experience a 10 per cent water cut during the period.
According to a BMC official, the rehabilitation and strengthening work of a 600mm old inlet water main is proposed to be undertaken between this period.
Here is the list of areas that will be affected: Gazdharbandh and Dandapada, Khar West, Kantwadi and Sherli Rajan, part of Bandra West, Dilip Kumar Zone, Kol Dongri Zone, Zig-Zag Road Zone, Pali Mala, and Union Park.
The BMC has issued a statement in this regard stating “BMC administration requests residents to cooperate and use water judiciously during this period.”
Published February 23rd, 2024 at 13:38 IST


