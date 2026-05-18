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Passengers Left Without Electricity Aboard a Delhi-Bound Indigo Flight for More Than 30 Mins

Reports state that the passengers were made to sit in the scorching heat without any ventilation due to failure.

Avipsha Sengupta
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The passengers aboard a Delhi-bound IndiGo Flight at the Vadodara airport were left without electricity for more than 30 mins. Reports state that the passengers were made to sit in the scorching heat without any ventilation due to failure.

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Published By:
 Avipsha Sengupta
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