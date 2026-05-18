Passengers Left Without Electricity Aboard a Delhi-Bound Indigo Flight for More Than 30 Mins
Reports state that the passengers were made to sit in the scorching heat without any ventilation due to failure.
- India News
- 1 min read
The passengers aboard a Delhi-bound IndiGo Flight at the Vadodara airport were left without electricity for more than 30 mins. Reports state that the passengers were made to sit in the scorching heat without any ventilation due to failure.
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