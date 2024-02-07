Passengers' Tarmac Feast: Scindia Calls it 'Shameful, Unacceptable'

Advertisement

New Delhi: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that within hours of getting information regarding the viral video showing passengers sitting and eating on the Mumbai airport tarmac, the show-cause notice was immediately issued to the airlines and airport, adding that penalties have been imposed.

"We have had a few days of zero visibility. In those days, it becomes difficult if not impossible for landings and take-offs...That caused a chain of events that led to this aircraft coming into the airport and then going into a parking stand for reasons that I can't even imagine. I have repeatedly said that the safety and security of our citizens are primary for us under civil aviation and therefore within hours of getting to know of that incident happening, beyond the stroke of midnight, a meeting was held with all officials within the Ministry, and the show-cause notice was immediately issued," Scidia said on Thursday.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana | On the imposition of heavy penalties on airlines & MIAL recently, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia says, "...We have had a few days of zero visibility. In those days, it becomes difficult if not impossible for landings &… pic.twitter.com/QJJNPRrwqw — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2024

"The fact the passengers were inconvenienced, the fact that they had to eat on the tarmac, and the fact that security had been compromised across all points was unacceptable. Within 3-4 hours, notices were issued and within 24 hours of the notices being issued, the necessary penalties have been levied. This or any incident like this is unacceptable for us and therefore the penalties have been issued," said Scindia.

Yesterday, Mumbai Airport faced a Rs 30 lakh fine from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), while IndiGo Airlines received a Rs 1.20 crore fine from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) related to the viral video showing passengers sitting and eating on the airport tarmac.

passengers of IndiGo Goa-Delhi who after 12 hours delayed flight got diverted to Mumbai having dinner just next to indigo plane pic.twitter.com/jGL3N82LNS — JΛYΣƧΉ  (@baldwhiner) January 15, 2024

The aviation security regulator BCAS imposed a Rs 60 lakh penalty on Mumbai airport operator MIAL for the incident involving passengers having food on the tarmac.

DGCA stated that the response to the Show Cause Notice, received on Wednesday, was deemed unsatisfactory. "Regulators says that the reply to the Show Cause Notice was received on 17.01.2024 and was not found satisfactory as the response submitted by MIAL shows that they have failed to adhere to the safety requirements as laid down in the Air Safety Circular 04 of 2007," the ministry official said.

DGCA imposed Rs 30 lakh fines on both Air India and SpiceJet for pilot rostering lapses during flight operations in low visibility conditions. Additionally, a viral video showed passengers of a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight diverted to Mumbai sitting and eating on the airport tarmac.

(With Inputs From Agencies)