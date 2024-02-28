Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 13:19 IST

Pasted China's Sticker to Take ISRO's Credit: PM Slams DMK During Rally in Tirunelveli | TOP QUOTES

“Now the time has come to punish the DMK,” said the Prime Minister while addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli.

Apoorva Shukla
PM Modi during Tamil Nadu tour
PM Modi during Tamil Nadu tour | Image: X/ BJP4India
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Tirunelveli: Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed the ruling DMK while addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli on Wednesday, February 28. PM Modi called upon the people of Tamil Nadu to vote for the BJP, asserting that the party can give the country a strong and stable government, asking to punish the DMK for its deeds. 

“Now the time has come to punish the DMK,” said the Prime Minister while addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli. PM accused the Opposition parties including DMK and Congress of trying to create rift among the people, saying the the BJP sees every one as a family. Slamming the DMK, PM Modi accused it of hating the Hindu dharma. DMK 'ran away' during resolution on Ram temple in Parliament; shows their 'hate' for your faith, said PM Modi. 

PM Modi alleged that the DMK government in Tamil Nadu not cooperating in the schemes introduced by the central government.. 

DMK Only Takes Credit: PM Modi 

“DMK is such a party which doesn't do any work but goes ahead to take false credit. Who doesn't know that these people put their stickers on our schemes?,” said PM Modi. 

“Now they have crossed the limit, they have pasted stickers of China to take credit for the ISRO launch pad in Tamil Nadu. They are not ready to see the progress of India's space and with the taxes that you pay, they give advertisements and do not even include a picture of India's space in it. They did not want to share India's space success in front of the world, they insulted our scientists, our space sector, your tax money. Now the time has come to punish the DMK,” said PM Modi in his rally. 

PM Claims DMK Ran Away From Pran Pratishtha Event 

“India celebrated the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. A few days ago, a resolution was laid in the Parliament regarding the same. All the members of DMK left the house. This behaviour shows how much the DMK leaders despise your faith. DMK and Congress are hell-bent on dividing the nation. Whereas, BJP considers every person as a family member,” said the prime minister. 

"There is another change, which today the people Tamil Nadu are feeling even outside the country, this change is the increasing stature of India in the world, the increasing respect of India. When the people of the Tamil community see that they are seen with respect, their belief is strengthened that the central government is doing the right thing. This change has come only because of the country's stable, developing and strong BJP government," PM sai. 

 

Published February 28th, 2024 at 13:19 IST

