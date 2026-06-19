Patna to Delhi Under 5 Hours! Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Unveils Future Bullet Train Route and Announces Record Rs 10,000+ Crore Funding Blitz for Bihar

In an announcement that promises to completely rewrite the timeline of travel for eastern India, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that an upcoming high-speed bullet train network will slash the transit time between Patna and New Delhi to just 4 hours and 41 minutes.

The ambitious project targets a massive shift in how people commute along the heavily traveled ~1,000 km corridor, where traditional express trains currently crawl for 12 to 14 hours.

Speaking to the media upon his arrival in Patna on Friday, the Minister broke down how the multi-layered infrastructure push will bridge regional gaps and position Bihar as a forward-looking rail hub.

"Bihar Will Get Very Good Facilities": The Bullet Train Timeline

The Railway Minister highlighted that the bullet train connectivity isn't just a distant dream, but a sanctioned blueprint designed to weave through the cultural and economic capitals of the north-eastern belt.

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"The Prime Minister has also decided in the last budget to connect Delhi with Patna via Varanasi through a bullet train. This will provide a great facility to Bihar. The journey from Patna to Delhi will be reduced to just 4 hours and 41 minutes," Vaishnaw stated.

Expanding on the broader network timeline, the Minister added:

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"In future, the bullet train will run from Patna to Siliguri. Preparations for this have also started in the coming time. The first bullet train is going to start running between Ahmedabad and Mumbai next year".

A Record-Shattering Rs 10,000 Crore Capital Injection

The futuristic bullet train project builds upon an immediate, massive wave of localized funding. Vaishnaw confirmed that the central government has unlocked unprecedented financial support to restructure regional lines.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has allocated a budget of more than Rs 10,000 crore for railway projects in Bihar. Railway projects worth approximately Rs 1.15 lakh crore are underway in Bihar. Railway development in Bihar is taking place in a new way," the Minister emphasised.

To support surging passenger loads and de-congest the capital's central lines, the Minister detailed major structural expansions currently being built right on the ground:

"A new station with 5 new platforms is being built to increase capacity in the Patna area," Vaishnaw announced, referring to the major ongoing transformation at Hardinge Park, alongside independent development works spreading out to nearby Fatuha.

New Chhapra to Delhi Express Launched Along with Heavy Export Milestones

Addressing immediate transport grievances, the Railway Minister highlighted that local connectivity is getting an instant boost alongside the long-term high-speed projects.

"Today (Friday) a new express train will start from Chhapra to Delhi," Vaishnaw told reporters, fulfilling a long-standing demand for direct, accessible route tickets for travelers across the Saran region.

Crucially, the Minister noted that Bihar's role in the national economy has evolved from basic consumption to industrial creation under the 'Make in India' banner. The state's local manufacturing plants have quietly transitioned into major global supply centers.