Updated January 10th, 2024 at 09:30 IST

Paytm offers 10% discount on airline tickets to Lakshadweep amid 50-fold trip searches increase

Paytm is offering travelers a flat 10% discount off airline tickets to Lakshadweep by using a promo code "FLYLAKSHA".

Nishtha Narayan
SoftBank arm trims stake in Paytm
Paytm offer 10 % discount off airline tickets to Lakshadweep, after searches for trip to tropical island increase 50 fold | Image:Paytm
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Paytm is offering travelers a flat 10% discount off airline tickets to Lakshadweep by using a promo code "FLYLAKSHA". 

The company said that the decision was made in response to a 50-fold increase in Paytm searches for trips to Lakshadweep.

Air India operates flights from Cochin International Airport to Agatti Island, the only airport in Lakshadweep.

The official announcement states that the company will offer a feature called "free cancellation," which will let customers change their travel arrangements without having to pay a fee.

Paytm Spokesperson said that the as a leader in mobile payments and the most preferred platform for travel bookings, we are excited to play a pivotal role in boosting domestic tourism to the tropical haven of Lakshadweep. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep has reportedly resulted in an increase in searches and inquiries for the beach destination on travel platforms and among tour operators.

A Maldivian minister sparked a controversy on social media following Prime Minister Modi's recent visit to Lakshadweep. Maldives minister Abdulla Mahzoom Majid said that by promoting Lakshadweep as another tourist destination, India is taking attention away from the Maldives, despite the fact that PM Modi's visit is supposed to promote Indian islands. Majid added that India would have a difficult time competing with the Maldives in the beach tourism market.

In the wake of this incident, a number of organizations have partnered with the "Visit Lakshadweep" campaign, including the Israeli embassy, the Aviation and Tourism Committee of the Indian Chamber of Commerce, and several celebrities. The Israeli embassy in India made a proposal to boost Lakshadweep tourism.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 09:30 IST

