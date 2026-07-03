People From 5 Continents Want RSS To Train Their Youth, Claims Mohan Bhagwat At 100th YouTube Video Launch

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday claimed that the Sangh's model of character building has drawn global interest, with visitors from India and all five continents asking whether RSS workers could train them to impart similar value-based training to the youth in their own countries.

Speaking at the launch of the 100th YouTube video in a series highlighting the lives and contributions of RSS pracharaks, Bhagwat said the Sangh's mission extends beyond building individuals of character. "The journey is still ongoing. There are miles to go. The work of the Sangh does not stop merely at setting an example of character building," he said.

Bhagwat said the principles of the Sangh cannot be understood merely by reading books or listening to lectures, but only by living them. According to him, the primary quality of a swayamsevak is not activism alone but leading an organised, disciplined and value-based life.

He also sought to dispel the perception that the RSS directly controls organisations working in different sectors. Bhagwat said swayamsevaks who receive training in the Sangh work independently in different fields according to the needs of society, while the RSS itself remains focused on developing individuals with character, discipline and a spirit of selfless service.

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Claiming that there is no truly effective method anywhere in the world to shape human beings the way the Sangh seeks to do, Bhagwat said people from India and abroad regularly visit the organisation to understand its functioning. "People from all five continents have come and asked whether the people of the Sangh could train them so that they, in turn, can provide similar training to the youth of their own countries," he said.

Reflecting on the organisation's growth, Bhagwat said the present generation of workers was paying tribute to those who laid the foundation of the Sangh. He noted that while the organisation has expanded and earned greater trust, affection and respect in society, its fundamental character and core values must remain unchanged even as circumstances evolve.

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