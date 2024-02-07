Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 13:22 IST
Frame-by-Frame: PM Modi, Mohan Bhagwat Perform Pran Pratishtha In Ram Mandir | PHOTOS
Pran Pratishtha Photos: Accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the much-awaited Pran Pratishtha in Ram Mandir.
Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha: Accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday performed the much-awaited Pran Pratishtha ceremony inside Garbh Griha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit led the main rituals, which lasted for 84 seconds. The Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya Temple began at 12:30 pm and it culminated before 1 PM. Crafted by sculptor Arun Yogiraj from Mysuru, the 51-inch-tall, 1.5-tonne idol was adorned with gold and flowers after the ceremony.
Top honchos like Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Virat Kohli, Akash Ambani, Nita Ambani, and dignitaries from film fraternity, saint society, politics, art, literature and culture and other fields graced the ceremony. A look at how the historic moment unfolded in Ayodhya.
Pran Pratishtha: Frame-by-frame how the ceremony took place in Ayodhya.
Why Pran Pratishtha Rituals Lasted For Only 84 Seconds?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the pran pratistha rituals of the Ram Lalla idol from 12:29:03 pm to 12.30:35pm. These 84 seconds were believed to be the most auspicious of the 48-minute 'Abhijeet muhurat'. The Abhijeet muhurat occurs once every day between sunrise and sunset. The selection of the date and muhurat for this occasion follows the guidelines outlined in Hindu scriptures. It is believed that Lord Ram was born during the Abhijeet Muhurat, under the alignment of the Mrigashira Nakshatra. The chosen timing coincides with the presence of both Amrit Siddhi Yoga and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, further enhancing the auspiciousness of the moment.
