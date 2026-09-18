PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim of Former CDS General Anil Chauhan’s Arrest in Drug Case

New Delhi: The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit has categorically dismissed as false claims circulating on social media that former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan was arrested in connection with an alleged 51.5-kg drug seizure at his residence.

According to PIB Fact Check, Pakistani propaganda accounts have been amplifying the baseless allegation along with a video purporting to show the incident. The agency clarified that the claim is entirely fabricated.

The video being shared is old and unrelated. It originates from coverage of a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in December 2021, and has no connection to General Chauhan or any drug-related matter.

The original footage is available at: https://youtu.be/u-KWYHBJUNY.

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PIB Fact Check urged the public to remain vigilant against such misinformation campaigns aimed at spreading falsehoods related to Indian defence leadership and institutions. Citizens are advised to report suspicious content concerning the Government of India to the official channels:

WhatsApp: +91 8799711259

Email: factcheck@pib.gov.in

Handle: @PIBFactCheck

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