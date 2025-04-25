'Pigs, Pakistanis Not Allowed:' Morphed Image Of 'Pig-Faced' Pak Army Chief Outside Indore Eatery Goes Viral | Image: X

Indore: As the nation transformed grief into outrage in the aftermath of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday, a signboard outside a food stall in Indore captured widespread attention with its bold poster that read, “Pigs and Pakistani citizens not allowed at Chappan Dukan.”

Chhappan Dukan, a renowned food street in Indore, featured a morphed image of Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir with a pig’s face. The poster has become a rallying point, drawing crowds to snap selfies.

'We're Counting On PM Modi…'

Explaining the intent behind the poster, Gunjan Sharma, President of the Chhappan Dukan Association said they (Pakistan) targeted Indians for their faith hence this was their way of standing up and demanding justice. Sharma said, "We’re counting on Prime Minister Modi for a strong response.”

In a strong protest, vendors and staff at the food street also wore black armbands, as a mark of solidarity and mourning for the victims who lost their lives in the attack.

Local advocate Lokesh Mangal in a letter to the Prime Minister, announced a Rs 1 crore reward for any Indian be it a soldier or civilian, who eliminated a terrorist linked to the attack.

Rs 100 Crore For 100 Terrorists!

Mangal declared that if 100 terrorists were killed he would pay Rs 100 crore. Mangal stated, “We pay taxes for protection. Why not use some of that for our security?”

He also promised free legal aid to anyone acting in defence of the nation under his challenge.