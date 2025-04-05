Pilgrimage Turns Tragic: 5 Family Members Dead, 11 Critically Injured In Horrific Tempo-Lorry Crash in Kalaburagi

A tragic road accident took place near Sonn Cross in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district after a tempo traveller collided with a stationary lorry late on Friday night. Five members of the same family lost their lives in the incident. The victims, all hailing from Bagalkot district, were on a pilgrimage to the Khwaja Bande Nawaz Dargah in Kalaburagi.

A total of 31 family members were traveling together in a ill-fated maxi cab when their vehicle rammed into the rear of a parked lorry under unclear circumstances. While five members died on the spot, 11 others sustained serious injuries and were immediately rushed to GIMS Hospital in Kalaburagi for treatment.