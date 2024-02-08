Advertisement

The BJP on January 10 mocked Sam Pitroda, Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, for his claim that Rajiv Gandhi's palm once bled after shaking hands with about 5000 people in a day.

During an interview with a YouTube news channel, Pitroda said that Rajiv Gandhi told him his hands were bleeding after shaking hands with the villagers and farmers who have rough hands.

Antiques of Gandhi family -



Sam Pitroda - राजीव गांधी के हाथ से खून निकल रहा था



मैंने पूछा क्या हुआ?



राजीव गांधी बोले कि आज मैने बहुत सारे गांव के लोगों से हाथ मिलाया। pic.twitter.com/dmsGaNazUg — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) January 10, 2024

"I met Rajiv Gandhi one night and he was bleeding from his palm. I asked him what happened and he replied that 'I shook hands with almost 5000 people today," Pitroda said in the video.

"Wherever I went, they used to shake hands. And they were villagers, engaged in farming, and their hands are very rough," he further narrated.

Sharing the video on X, BJP Andhra Pradesh's Vice President Vishnu Vardhan Reddy mocked the claim with the popular meme of "overacting" from the movie 'Hera Pheri.' “Antics of the Gandhi family,” he wrote in the post followed by the transcript.

Pitroda has been at the centre of controversy multiple times, the latest being his comments on Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. He said that it should not be made an issue of national importance. While aboard, he also stoked controversy earlier for saying that building temples will not solve problems in India.