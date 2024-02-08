Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 17:52 IST

Pitroda claims Rajiv Gandhi's palm bled from shaking hands with 5000 people in a day, BJP mocks

BJP mocked Sam Pitroda for his claim that Rajiv Gandhi's palm once bled after shaking hands with about 5000 people in a day.

Digital Desk
Pitroda
Sam Pitroda. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The BJP on January 10 mocked Sam Pitroda, Chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress, for his claim that Rajiv Gandhi's palm once bled after shaking hands with about 5000 people in a day.

During an interview with a YouTube news channel, Pitroda said that Rajiv Gandhi told him his hands were bleeding after shaking hands with the villagers and farmers who have rough hands.

Advertisement

Antiques of Gandhi family -

Sam Pitroda - राजीव गांधी के हाथ से खून निकल रहा था

मैंने पूछा क्या हुआ?

राजीव गांधी बोले कि आज मैने बहुत सारे गांव के लोगों से हाथ मिलाया। pic.twitter.com/dmsGaNazUg

— Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) January 10, 2024

"I met Rajiv Gandhi one night and he was bleeding from his palm. I asked him what happened and he replied that 'I shook hands with almost 5000 people today," Pitroda said in the video.

Advertisement

"Wherever I went, they used to shake hands. And they were villagers, engaged in farming, and their hands are very rough," he further narrated.

Sharing the video on X, BJP Andhra Pradesh's Vice President Vishnu Vardhan Reddy mocked the claim with the popular meme of "overacting" from the movie 'Hera Pheri.' “Antics of the Gandhi family,” he wrote in the post followed by the transcript.

Advertisement

Pitroda has been at the centre of controversy multiple times, the latest being his comments on Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. He said that it should not be made an issue of national importance. While aboard, he also stoked controversy earlier for saying that building temples will not solve problems in India. 

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 17:52 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sunil Chhetri meets Indian Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna at Kanteerava

    Sports 41 minutes ago

  2. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos6 hours ago

  5. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement